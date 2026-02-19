CIF-SS Basketball Wrap-Up: Open Division Quarterfinals, Divisions 1-9 Semis Set
Welcome to the 'CIF Southern Section Basketball Wrap-Up'.
Every week, High School on SI senior reporter Tarek Fattal will recap the CIF Southern Section's best basketball performances, notable headlines and scores. This week's edition continues coverage of the final third of the high school basketball season: the playoffs.
This week's wrap-up is highlighted by updated playoff brackets showing matchups for the CIF Southern Section Open Division knockout games and semifinals games for Divisions 1 through 9.
The wrap-up will look at one of the biggest stories of the week, which transpired in the City Section when a player threw punches at an official.
Plus, Paul George's high school coach retires and a local high school coach stands up for UCLA's Steven Jamerson after being embarrassed at Michigan State by coach Mick Cronin.
UPDATED BOYS PLAYOFF BRACKETS
Pool play is finished and the quarterfinals in the Southern Section's Open Division are set for Friday night:
-Santa Margarita at Sierra Canyon
-Centennial at Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks
-Crespi at Harvard-Westlake
-La Mirada at Redondo Union
Knockout games for CIF State berth:
-Corona del Mar at St. John Bosco
-Etiwanda at Damien
FINAL STANDINGS IN POOL PLAY
POOL A: Sierra Canyon (2-0), Crespi (2-1), Corona del Mar (0-2)
POOL B: Santa Margarita (1-1), Harvard-Westlake (2-0), Damien (0-2)
POOL C: Redondo Union (2-0), Corona Centennial (1-1), Etiwanda (0-2)
POOL D: Notre Dame (2-0 ), La Mirada (1-1), St. John Bosco (0-2)
See all the semifinal matchups in all the subsequent divisions by clicking the division below:
GIRLS HOOPS, OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinal matchups:
Fairmont Prep at Ontario Christian
Oak Park at Sage Hill
Rancho Christian at Etiwanda
Mater Dei at Sierra Canyon
Knockout games for CIF State berth:
Redondo Union at JSerra
Corona Centennial at St. Joseph/Lakewood
PLAYER SWINGS AT OFFICIAL
In the LA City Section, a Dorsey basketball player attempted to punch an official after the Dons' playoff loss. The moment created news and the video from the incident hit social media.
Both coaches were reached for comment by High School On SI. (FULL STORY)
2026 COMPOSITE RANKINGS?
Many coaches and administrators have gripes about the computer system, and CIF assistant commissioner Jerry De Fabiis is actively listening. In fact, on Feb. 7De Fabiis shared tweaks the CIF Southern Section could make as soon as next season. One being a composite ranking that would combine Massey ratings, High School On SI ratings, and MaxPreps ratings.
With that said, I took the liberty of looking at all three rating systems once the 2025-26 regular season concluded and simply asking ChatGPT to create a composite ranking using all three systems for the Top 100 teams in the CIF Southern Secton.
Here's what they looked like: TOP 100 COMPOSITE
PAUL GEORGE'S PREP COACH RETIRES
Tom Hegre says he's retiring from being a teacher, athletic director and coach at Pete Knight where he coached Paul George many moons ago.
Hegre has notched more than 500 career wins with an overall record of 515-274 after the Hawks lost in the opening round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs to Aquinas Wednesday night.
He's most notably known for coaching current NBA superstar Paul George when he was a high schooler. When George was a senior, he helped the Hawks reach the Division 2AA final in 2008, but fell to Rancho Verde 62-51 at the Honda Center in Anaheim.
SOMETHING UNEXPECTED
Never have you seen a headline with high school athletics and the Mexican drug cartel woven together, but here we are ...
IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. has reportedly been fined close to $2 million for accepting tuition fees linked to drug cartels. (FULL STORY)
