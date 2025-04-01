Southern California relay team runs fastest time in 40 years and 3rd all-time in CA
Long Beach Wilson traveled to the Texas Relays and delivered a showstopping 3-minute, 22.69-second 1600-meter sprint medley relay.
It’s the fastest time by a California school in 40 years, currently No. 1 in the U.S. and third all-time in California history. The team’s chemistry shows, with three of the four runners returning from last year’s CIF State championship 4x400 relay team.
For those unfamiliar, the 1600-meter sprint medley relay features four runners covering legs of 200m, 200m, 400m, and 800m — totaling 1600 meters.
Oregon commit Wyland Obando is the strongest runner on the squad as his 800-meter season PR of 1:52.60 ranks him 6th this season in California. Last year he placed second in the state finals running a 1:50.26 as a sophomore
The post below includes full race footage and shows all four relay members in the first slide. The names are in order from L to R: Ky'Zir Burroughs (Sr.), JaeRon Harris(Sr.), Wyland Obando(Jr.), Kaedyn Burroughs(So.)
Kaedyn Burroughs is just a sophomore and ranks 5th in CA in the 400 with a time of 47.81 this season, and finished 6th in the CIF State Championships last year as a freshman.
JaeRon Harris has a best mark in the 400 of 50.17 and a 16.11 in the 110 hurdles. Both of those will make him competitive in a stacked Moore League that perennial powerhouse, Long Beach Poly is in.
Ky'Zir Burroughs is the teams' fastest short sprinter with PRs of 11.09 and 22.44 in the 100 and 200 meter races.
With elite talent, proven chemistry, and historic speed, Long Beach Wilson’s sprint medley squad is a must-watch heading into the final stretch of the season. Whether it's Oregon-bound Wyland Obando or a rising star like Kaedyn Burroughs, this group has the tools to make more history — and they’re just getting started.
