San Diego Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 9, 2026
There are 28 games scheduled across the San Diego metro area on Friday, January 9. You can follow every game live on our San Diego Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of California's top-ranked teams as Bonita Vista faces Santa Fe Christian, and Mission Bay battles Cathedral.
Horizon Christian Academy vs. Orange Glen – 6:00 PM
Horizon Prep vs. Orange Glen – 6:00 PM
Foothills Christian vs. Oceanside – 6:00 PM
Mar Vista vs. High Tech High Mesa – 6:00 PM
Chula Vista vs. Southwest SD – 6:30 PM
Torrey Pines vs. Mission Hills – 7:00 PM
Valley Center vs. El Camino – 7:00 PM
Mission Vista vs. Rancho Buena Vista – 7:00 PM
Army-Navy vs. La Jolla Country Day – 7:00 PM
Escondido Charter vs. Bishop’s – 7:00 PM
Escondido vs. Coastal Academy – 7:00 PM
Francis Parker vs. Carlsbad – 7:00 PM
Canyon Crest Academy vs. San Pasqual – 7:00 PM
Mountain Empire vs. Rock Academy – 7:00 PM
La Costa Canyon vs. Poway – 7:30 PM
Bonita Vista vs. Santa Fe Christian – 7:30 PM
Lincoln vs. Hoover – 7:30 PM
Grossmont vs. Granite Hills – 7:30 PM
Madison vs. University City – 7:30 PM
Mt. Carmel vs. Westview – 7:30 PM
Patrick Henry vs. Coronado – 7:30 PM
Christian vs. La Jolla – 7:30 PM
Logan Memorial vs. Morse – 7:30 PM
San Diego vs. St. Augustine – 7:30 PM
High Tech SD vs. Clairemont – 7:30 PM
Mission Bay vs. Cathedral Catholic – 7:30 PM
Scripps Ranch vs. Point Loma – 7:30 PM
Canyon Hills vs. Crawford – 7:30 PM
