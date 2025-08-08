Southern California's best two-way athletes this 2025 high school football season
Travis Hunter, who stood out at Colorado before being drafted No. 2 overall in this year's NFL Draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars, was football's best two-way standout.
It's nothing new, but Hunter's lore was cemented when he won the Heisman Trophy playing cornerback and wide receiver.
Playing offense and defense in high school is much more common, but there are standouts that take that contribution to the next level here in Southern California.
Here are the top SoCal two-way players to watch in 2025:
(Name, school, year, college (if committed))
1. BRANDON ARRINGTON, MOUNT MIGUEL, SR. (TEXAS A&M)
Arrington is a 5-star prospect that plays wide receiver and corner. He caught 57 passes for 527 yards (17.0 YPC) and 5 TD on offense while registering 26 tackles, three pass deflections and an INT on defense in 10 games, He's also a monster on the track, being named Gatorade California boys track and field athlete of the year for his CIF crownings in the 100 and 200-meter races.
2. TYREE SAMS, CLOVIS NORTH, SR. (CAL)
Sams is listed as an 'athlete' on all the recruiting websites, and does play offense and defense, but is more of a wideout than corner. He caught seven TDs as a junior while also recording double digit tackles and an interception. He also returns kicks.
3. MALCOLM WATKINS, FRONTIER, SR. (OREGON STATE)
Watkins doesn't seem to come off the field, and is an outstanding track sprinter with sub 11-second 100-meter times. In 2024, he recorded 33 catches, for 652 yards and six TDs. He also carried the ball for 223 yards and three scores. On defense he had 34 tackles, one INT and seven pass deflections.
4. KINGSTON CELIFIE, CALABASAS, JR.
On 247Sports, Celifie is the top-ranked ATH in California for the 2027 class. This fringe 4-star prospect is Calabasas' top returning wideout with 757 yards receiving and 10 TDs as a sophomore. Although he doesn't see a lot of time on defense, he's a big-time kick returner. Last year, he returns 10 kicks for 226 yards. Also scored three rushing TDs.
5. ROYALTON ALLEN, OAK HILLS, JR. (UCLA)
This future Bruin tallied six carries for 65 yards and two TDs with16 catches for 263 yards and 4 TDs. On defense, Allen had 35 tackles with a forced fumble.
6. GAVIN WILLIAMS, DAMIEN, JR.
Williams is one of the top athletes in California for the Spartans. As a sophomore, he piled up 44 tackles, two for loss and four interceptions. On offense, he had 11 catches for 246 yards and three TDs.
7. DeVOHN MOUTRA, GARDENA SERRA, SR. (SACRAMENTO STATE)
Serra coach Scott Altenberg tries to utilize Moutra as much as possible because he's so good at so many things, according to Altenberg. Moutra is a small, quick athlete that ran for 383 yards and five scores on just 46 carries. What's even more impressive is Moutra led the team in tackles last fall with 93, also added 5.5 sacks and three INTs.
8. ROCKY CUMMINGS, CARLSBAD, SR. (CAL)
Cummings is a 6-foot-4, 215-pounds linebacker and tight end combo headed to Cal. He missed some time in 2024, but is a force on both sides of the ball.
9. DAHRIYON VAUGHN, BALDWIN PARK, JR. (SACRAMENTO STATE)
Vaughn caught 36 balls for 476 yards and seven TDs on offense and recorded 49 tackles with a team-high three INTs in 11 games as a sophomore.
10. ISAIAH LUCERO, NORTHVIEW, SR. (FRESNO STATE)
This two-way standout had 60 receptions for 1,001 yards, 1,375 all-purpose yards and 14 total TDs in 2024. He also had five INTs.
OTHERS TO WATCH BY CLASS
SENIORS (2026)
- Jaylen Stokes, St. Pius
- Joshua Mensah, Rancho Cucamonga (UCLA)
- Jalen Ford, Sr. (Cal Poly)
- Devin Chapple-Love, Rancho Cucamonga (Eastern Washington)
- Jacob Arbuckle, Tahquitz (Boise State)
- Camren Hughes, Palos Verdes
- Demari Nunley, St. Pius (UNLV)
JUNIORS (2027)
- Bayon Harris, Fresno Central East
- Skylar Robinson, Gardena Serra (North Carolina)
- Troy Taulua, Bishop Montgomery
- Elijah Williams, Chaminade
- Alijah Royster, Pacifica/Oxnard
- Kyle Westbrook, Redondo Union
- Kody Galloway, Banning
- Derrick Jackson, Bishop Montgomery
SOPHOMORES (2028)
- Jacob Reid, St. John Bosco
- Andrew Austin, Laguna Hills
- Jeremy Bonhomme, Mission Viejo
- Troy Bishop, Mater Dei
FRESHMEN (2029)
- Austin Miller, Bellflower
- David Plunkett, St. John Bosco
- Kingston Fatu, Bishop Montgomery
- Kuika Moaalii, Bishop Mongtomery
- Stephan Harrison, Sierra Canyon
2024 CIF SOUTHERN SECTION RECAP
The CIF Southern Section is heralded as one of the most talented high school football state associations in the country, most notably because it's home to juggernaught programs like Mater Dei and St. John Bosco.
As we head into the 2025 season, here's a headline recap of what happened in the CIF Southern Section last fall.
MATER DEI GOES BACK TO BACK
The Monarchs won their second straight CIF-SS Division 1 title and second straight national title in 2024, which was anchored by an ultra-elite defense and first-year coach Raul Lara.
Mater Dei defeated St. John Bosco 31-24 in the section final before going on to thump De La Salle in the CIF State Open Division title game 37-15.
The 2024 campaign might've garnered the Monarchs their best team ever. HERE'S WHY
NEWBURY PARK STUNS D2 IN TITLE RUN
5-star QB Brady Smigiel and wideout Shane Rosenthal (now at UCLA) led the Panthers the CIF Southern Section Division 2 crown in 2024 after question marks about their soft schedule arose before the postseason.
Newbury Park defeated top tier programs like San Jacinto, San Clemente (on the road) and Yorba Linda en route to its 31-28 victory over Murrieta Valley (in Murrieta) to win the Division 2 title. It was the program's first CIF title since 1993.
JULIUS GILLICK CAN'T PLAY TITLE GAME FOR EDISON
One of the section's top runners, Julius Gillick of Edison, is ejected from the CIF Southern Section Division 3 semifinal against Vista Murrieta for two unsportsmanlike penalties. The first was due to a touchdown celebration. The second was due to 'excessive celebration'.
Despite an appeal, Gillick couldn't play in the CIF final. Despite his absence, Edison beat Simi Valley 35-21.
High School On SI reporter Tarek Fattal broke down the controversary (video below).
THE 'COMPETITIVE EQUITY' CHAMPION
St. Pius coach Devah Thomas was not shy about his team's accomplishments in 2024 ... afterall the season did result in a CIF title.
Under the new competitive equity rules that decide playoff placement, St. Pius' strength of schedule rating earned the program a berth to the Division 8 playoffs despite being 1-9 (an 0-8 start).
The Warriors ended up making a run to win the Division 8 crown over Serrano 38-19.
