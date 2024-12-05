Southern California's Top 8 Signing Day high school football headlines
Signing Day is a magical day where high school football players put pen to paper on a college of their choice to live out their football dreams at the next level.
Southern California saw a good number of high-level prospects flip, but also saw a number of standouts stay true to their verbal commitments.
Here are the top eight
1. Mater Dei has 8 signees
The nation's No. 1 team saw eight standouts participate in Signing Day in quarterback Dash Beierly (Washington), Jordon Davison (Oregon), cornerback Daryus Dixson (Penn State), cornerback Chuck McDonald III (Alabama), linebacker Abduall Sanders Jr., (Alabama), defensive lineman Semi Taulanga (Utah), offensive lineman Sione Tohi (Arizona) and edge Nasir Wyatt (Oregon).
The surprise of the Monarchs' ceremony was wideout Marcus Harris flipping his commitment.
2. Marcus Harris flips from OU to UW
Mater Dei standout wide receiver flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Washington, joining now-Mater Dei QB Dash Beierly.
Harris is a 4-star rated WR, ranked top 50 at his position nationally.
3. QB Madden Iamaleava flips from UCLA to Arkansas
Madden Iamaleava, younger brother of current Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava, flips from UCLA to Arkansas Wednesday. Madden played one game for Warren High this year before attempting to transfer to LB Poly, which was denied.
High school teammate Jace Brown (WR) is also headed to Arkansas after previously being committed to the Bruins.
4. California's best QB signs with USC
5-star quarterback Husan Longstreet of Corona Centennial flipped his verbal commitment from Texas A&M to USC in mid November. He made his commitment to the Trojans official on Signing Day.
Longstreet is regarded as the No. 1 QB in the country.
5. UCLA signs some of SoCal's best
UCLA had a good Signing Day, especially in regard to recruiting the backyard. The following standouts signed with UCLA: RB Karson Cox of Oak Hills, DE Cole Cogshell of Muir, OL Nehemiah Johnson of Orange Lutheran, DE Scott Taylor of Loyola, and DB LaRue Zamorano of Centennial.
6. 5-star Dijon Lee signs with Alabama
Mission Viejo's Dijon Lee signed with Alabama, the country's No. 1 corner. Lee was one of two 5-star recruits in SoCal to sign Wednesday, along with QB Husan Longstreet.
7. Corona Centennial has 11 signees
Huskies had one of the biggest Signing Day ceremonies in SoCal, seeing 11 players put pen to paper.
Tavian McNair - Utah
Kuron Jabari - UCLA
Husan Longstreet - USC
LaRue Zamorano - UCLA
Cade Paterson - Air Force
Cory Butler - ASU
Noah Westbrook - Washington St.
Drew Hill - SMU
Ikbahl Kassim - SDSU
Fale Gatoloai - U. San Diego
Daniel Shipp - Minnesota
8. Top 10 SoCal recruits signed
Dijon Lee, Mission Viejo, CB - Alabama
Husan Longstreet, Centennial, QB - USC
Hayden Lowe, Oaks Christian, DE - Miami
Adonyss Currie, Quartz Hill, CB - Texas A&M
Madden Faraimo, JSerra, LB - Notre Dame
Chuck McDonald, Mater Dei, CB - Alabama
Daryus Dixon, Mater Dei, CB - Penn State
Epi Sitanilei, St. John Bosco, DE - Ohio State
Noah Mikhail, Bonita, LB - Texas A&M
LaVar Arrington Jr., Charter Oak, LB - Penn State
