Southern California's Top QBs to watch this 2025 high school football season
One of the most glamorous positions in sports is quarterback — it's stardom and pressure rolled all into one.
Southern California is home to some of the best signal callers in the country — many of which reside in the CIF Southern Section — but this looks at all the best QBs in SoCal, including San Diego.
Be sure to check back on all of High School On SI's preseason football coverage, as Senior Reporter Tarek Fattal breaks down the top players to watch and releases the preseason Top 25 rankings in the CIF Southern Section on Sunday, Aug. 11.
Here are the top SoCal quarterbacks to watch in 2025:
(Name, school, year, college (if committed))
1. BRADY SMIGIEL, NEWBURY PARK, SR. (MICHIGAN)
This All-State performer tossed for 3,521 yards, 49 TDs and just three INTs in 2024 en route to Newbury Park's CIF Southern Section Division 2 title. He earned Cal-Hi Sports Mr. Football award, given to the state's top performer, first junior to receive the award since Najee Harris in 2015.
2. OSCAR RIOS, DOWNEY, SR. (ARIZONA)
Rios is a gunslinger. He was named Gateway League MVP after completing 60% of his passes for 2,500+ yards, 22 TDs and six INTs. He also rushed for 735 yards and 11 TDs.
3. BRADY EDMUNDS, HUNTINGTON BEACH, JR. (OHIO STATE)
Edmunds is set for a breakout junior campaign after bursting onto the scene as a sophomore. He was so good, Ohio State has an early verbal commit from the 6-foot-5 big-armed QB. He tallied 3,222 yards and 36 TDs in 2024.
4. LUKE FAHEY, MISSION VIEJO, SR. (OHIO STATE)
Fahey is one of the better stories in SoCal when it comes to a product that trusted the process. He split time with a QB as a junior, yet still earned a big-time scholarship to OSU. Now, with full control at Mission Viejo, watch his stock rise even more.
5. RYAN HOPKINS, MATER DEI, SR. (WISCONSIN)
Track guy. Hopkins had an unprecedented rise as a junior at JSerra, essentially starting at QB after being a JV player. His junior season he passed and ran all over opponents to the tune of 1,111 yards, 13 passing TDs and he also ran for another eight scores. Now he's at Mater Dei for his senior year with a chance to win a national title.
6. BRYSON BEAVER, VISTA MURRIETA, SR. (OREGON)
Beaver was an All-CIF South Section Division 3 selection as a junior after going 8-4 at Vista Murrieta. Completed 229 of 345 passes for 3,214 yards with 33 TDs. Also carried the ball 58 times for 411 yards and pair of scores.
7. TROY HUHN, MISSION HILLS, SR. (PENN STATE)
Huhn is listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds. He threw for more than 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2024.
8. DANE WEBER, CHAPARRAL, JR.
Weber holds 11 offers, according to 247Sports including Arizona, Kansas, Arizona State and Cincinnati. He can run and pass. He went for 2,660 yards and 27 touchdowns with only three interceptions in 11 games while also running for 834 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore.
9. RYAN RAKOWSKI, PALOS VERDES, JR.
Rakowski has been a starter at PV since he was a freshman. The gutsy QB holds offers from Auburn, SMU, Arkansas and Utah. He's really a Johnny Manziel-type QB with elusive feet and a tight spiral.
10. JADEN JEFFERSON, CATHEDRAL, JR. (SAC STATE)
Jefferson committed to Sacramento State over Syracuse, but is likely to attract more D1 offers in the coming years. He tossed for 2,600+ yards and 30 TDs as a sophomore.
OTHERS TO WATCH BY CLASS
SENIORS (2026)
- Deagan Rose, Clovis (Oregon State)
- Corin Berry, Charter Oak (Purdue)
- Derek Garcia, Ventura High (UNLV)
- Cash Herrera, Bishop's (Indiana)
- Jackson Taylor, Thousand Oaks (Boise State)
- Brady Palmer, Cathedral Catholic (Cal)
- Laid Finkel, Sierra Canyon
- Michael Wynn, St. Genevieve
- Jack Thomas, Palisades Charter
- Tim Herr, San Juan Hills
- Jacob Chambers, Rancho Cucamonga (Fresno State)
- Trace Johnson, Santa Margarita (San Jose State)
- Cole Leinart, Redondo Union (SMU)
JUNIORS (2027)
- Caden Jones, Crean Lutheran
- Zachary Benitez, Granite Hills
- DJ Mitchell, La Habra
- Chance Thomas, Western
- Diego Montes, Kennedy
- Kane Anetema, Bishop Montgomery
- Furian Inferrera, Mater Dei (Minnesota)
- Cameron Pooley, Chaminade
- Daniel Mielke, Murrieta Valley
SOPHOMORES (2028)
- Chase Curren, Crespi
- Dylan D'Epifanio, Northwood
- Zealand Danielson, Orange Lutheran
- Koa Malau'ulu, St. John Bosco
- Treyvone Towns Jr., Oaks Christian
- Russell Sekona, Leuzinger
- Ayden Edwards, Tustin
FRESHMEN (2029)
- Grady Wayne, Corona Centennial
- Ford Green, Westlake High
- Thaddeus Breaux, Hamilton
- Ezrah Brown, Orange Lutheran
- Marcus Washington, Cajon
- Evan McCalister, Valencia
2024 CIF SOUTHERN SECTION RECAP
The CIF Southern Section is heralded as one of the most talented high school football state associations in the country, most notably because it's home to juggernaught programs like Mater Dei and St. John Bosco.
As we head into the 2025 season, here's a headline recap of what happened in the CIF Southern Section last fall.
MATER DEI GOES BACK TO BACK
The Monarchs won their second straight CIF-SS Division 1 title and second straight national title in 2024, which was anchored by an ultra-elite defense and first-year coach Raul Lara.
Mater Dei defeated St. John Bosco 31-24 in the section final before going on to thump De La Salle in the CIF State Open Division title game 37-15.
The 2024 campaign might've garnered the Monarchs their best team ever. HERE'S WHY
NEWBURY PARK STUNS D2 IN TITLE RUN
5-star QB Brady Smigiel and wideout Shane Rosenthal (now at UCLA) led the Panthers the CIF Southern Section Division 2 crown in 2024 after question marks about their soft schedule arose before the postseason.
Newbury Park defeated top tier programs like San Jacinto, San Clemente (on the road) and Yorba Linda en route to its 31-28 victory over Murrieta Valley (in Murrieta) to win the Division 2 title. It was the program's first CIF title since 1993.
JULIUS GILLICK CAN'T PLAY TITLE GAME FOR EDISON
One of the section's top runners, Julius Gillick of Edison, is ejected from the CIF Southern Section Division 3 semifinal against Vista Murrieta for two unsportsmanlike penalties. The first was due to a touchdown celebration. The second was due to 'excessive celebration'.
Despite an appeal, Gillick couldn't play in the CIF final. Despite his absence, Edison beat Simi Valley 35-21.
High School On SI reporter Tarek Fattal broke down the controversary (video below).
THE 'COMPETITIVE EQUITY' CHAMPION
St. Pius coach Devah Thomas was not shy about his team's accomplishments in 2024 ... afterall the season did result in a CIF title.
Under the new competitive equity rules that decide playoff placement, St. Pius' strength of schedule rating earned the program a berth to the Division 8 playoffs despite being 1-9 (an 0-8 start).
The Warriors ended up making a run to win the Division 8 crown over Serrano 38-19.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: