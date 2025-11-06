NFL Quarterback Rankings 2025: A Second-Year Star Is on the Rise
The NFL has a history of second-year quarterbacks emerging as stars.
Dan Marino threw for 5,084 yards and 48 touchdowns, both league records at the time, in 1984. In ’92, Brett Favre began his journey to becoming a household name, earning Pro Bowl honors.
Seven years later, Kurt Warner was the ultimate rags-to-riches story, earning NFL and Super Bowl MVP accolades with the Rams, throwing for 4,353 yards and 41 touchdowns. And in 2018, Patrick Mahomes set the league ablaze with 5,093 yards and 50 touchdowns with the Chiefs.
Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that Drake Maye might be the next in line.
Maye has been brilliant for the Patriots, who at 7–2 lead the AFC East by a half-game over the Bills. Under coach Mike Vrabel and coordinator Josh McDaniels, Maye has blossomed, ranking fourth in EPA per play (0.295), fifth in success rate (53.1%), fourth in passing yards (2,285) and third in yards per attempt (9.0).
If Maye continues this trajectory, he could earn MVP status while the Patriots, thought once to be a fringe playoff team entering the season, become legitimate contenders.
Read the previous quarterback rankings here.
32. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
Last ranking: N/A
Shough is finally the starter after sitting the first eight weeks behind Spencer Rattler. Early on, the returns aren’t ideal. The 26-year-old rookie has thrown a touchdown against two interceptions, with a 57.1% completion rate. Things might only get tougher for Shough, who is on a 1–8 Saints team looking to the future.
31. Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns
Last ranking: 32
A third-round rookie, Gabriel has made four starts and has only thrown for more than 200 yards once. He’s also averaging an absurd 2.2 air yards per completion, the lowest figure of any 34 qualifying quarterbacks. Dillon is on a bad Browns team, but he has weapons in tight ends David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr., receiver Jerry Jeudy and rookie runner Quinshon Judkins. Gabriel has to start challenging defenses, as he’s averaging 4.9 yards per attempt, the only quarterback under 5.0 YPA among anybody with at least three starts.
30. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Last ranking: 31
Ward entered the season with little fanfare compared to other first-overall picks, and so far, he’s showing why. The Titans are awful around him, with few weapons and an already-fired coach in Brian Callahan. Still, Ward isn’t helping the situation. Of anybody with 200 plays, Ward is last in EPA per play (-0.206), success rate (40.1%) and CPOE (-5.6). He’s also thrown more interceptions (six) than touchdowns (five).
29. Justin Fields, New York Jets
Last ranking: 27
Few players at any position have been under more scrutiny than Fields, who the team owner literally blamed for New York’s 1–7 start. Ironically, Fields hasn’t thrown an interception, but he’s 29th in adjusted EPA per play (-0.008). His 19th in success rate (46.8%) and ninth in expected completion rate (68.3%) is respectable. That said, Fields is only throwing for 155.6 yards per game, putting his job in jeopardy with Tyrod Taylor sitting behind him.
28. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Last ranking: 28
Young is in his third year and second season under coach Dave Canales, and while Carolina is 5–4, the progress has been incremental. The 2023 first-overall pick has thrown for 173.8 yards per game, ranking 30th among anybody with at least three starts. Young also has six interceptions and is averaging 5.7 yards per attempt, only better than Dillon Gabriel among regular starters. Young doesn’t have a hoard of weapons, but if he doesn’t improve quickly, it’ll be tough for the Panthers to pick up his fifth-year option after this season.
27. Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders
Last ranking: N/A
Pressed into duty with Jayden Daniels’s myriad injuries, Mariota has played well. While he’s tossed four touchdowns against four interceptions, his QBR of 58.8 is indicative of quality play even with a 1–3 record as a starter. Mariota is averaging 7.3 yards per attempt while completing 63.6% of his attempts. But with Washington allowing 26.2 points per game, it hasn’t been enough.
26. J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
Last ranking: N/A
McCarthy finally returned from his high ankle sprain in Week 9 and helped the Vikings get past the Lions. The No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft has a 2–1 record this season, but has been relatively ineffective, with 444 passing yards, four touchdowns, and as many interceptions, while completing 57.6% of his attempts. The jury remains out on McCarthy, who has a tough stretch ahead, starting with Sunday’s game against the Ravens.
25. Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals
Last ranking: N/A
Flacco is in an impossible position. Since joining the Bengals, the 40-year-old veteran has thrown for 1,254 yards across four starts with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. Yet he’s 1–3 because the Bengals have the league’s worst defense in both yards and points per game allowed. If Flacco continues at this pace, there’s a good chance Cincinnati tries to retain him as a backup, especially with Joe Burrow sustaining three major injuries in six NFL seasons.
24. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
Last ranking: N/A
Dart has some juice, giving Giants fans legitimate hope for the future. While one can only wonder what he’d look like with Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo around him, Dart has still managed to throw for 1,175 yards and 10 touchdowns across six starts with a lacking supporting cast. Dart’s legs have also impressed with 251 yards and five additional scores, helping him rank 12th in EPA per play (0.175) and 13th in success rate (49.2%).
23. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Last ranking: 24
Tagovailoa has endured a long season both on the field and behind the postgame microphone. Between the lines, Tagovailoa is tied alongside Geno Smith for a league-worst 11 interceptions, while also averaging 6.6 yards per attempt. Tagovailoa hasn’t threatened any opponent downfield, ranking 28th in completed air yards per pass attempt (3.2) and 26th in on-target rate (65.3%).
22. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders
Last ranking: 21
This offseason, the Raiders thought they were getting a franchise quarterback in the 35-year-old Smith, trading a third-round pick to Seattle for his services. Instead, Smith has been a massive disappointment. The veteran has thrown 11 interceptions, leading the Raiders to a 2–6 mark. He’s also 28th in EPA per play among quarterbacks with at least 200 plays (-0.015). It’s been a forgettable year for Smith, who still has $18.5 million guaranteed in 2026 for Las Vegas to pay out.
21. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Last ranking: 22
Speaking of disappointing seasons, Murray is going through another one in Arizona. After playing five games and throwing for 962 yards and six touchdowns against three interceptions, he’s been on the bench for three weeks with a lingering foot issue. Considering the Cardinals are 3–5 and entrenched as the last-place NFC West team, don’t expect Murray to be rushed back. Arizona still has three years left on Murray’s $230.5 million deal.
20. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last ranking: 16
Lawrence was supposed to get a fresh start with Liam Coen coming in as coach, but that hasn’t worked out. The 2021 No. 1 overall pick has been underwhelming, completing less than 60% of his attempts with nine touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ranks 32nd of 34 in CPOE (-5.0) and 29th in success rate (43.8%). At some point, Lawrence needs to elevate the offense, something he’s been unable to do through eight games.
19. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Last ranking: 20
Nix is almost impossible to figure out. He’s had four games of less than 200 passing yards. He’s also thrown for 17 touchdowns, led three fourth-quarter comebacks and is leading the NFL in sack rate at just 2.72%. Still, Nix is driving an offense ranked 17th in passing while 18th in EPA (0.104) and 31st in success rate (42.5%). He’s the epitome of a mixed bag, but Denver is 7–2 and Nix is avoiding the big mistake with only six interceptions.
18. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons
Last ranking: 18
Penix has shown ample potential, but he’s inconsistent. One week, he threw for 172 yards and two interceptions in a 30–0 loss to the Panthers, and then helped Atlanta to a 34–27 win with 313 yards and two scores the following Sunday against the Commanders. The second-year man has also been good at avoiding sacks with just 10 through seven games. He’s been far from perfect, but he’s showing promise.
17. Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers
Last ranking: 23
Jones deserves immense credit. He’s in a new system, has been playing without George Kittle, Ricky Pearsall, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings for either some or all of 2025, and has San Francisco playing with the fifth-ranked passing attack. In seven starts, Jones has thrown for 1,832 yards and 10 touchdowns, helping the 49ers to a 6–3 record. He’s played so well that San Francisco hasn’t needed to rush Brock Purdy back from his toe injury, buying the starter time.
16. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Last ranking: 19
Williams is tough to gauge, but he’s clearly playing better in his second season. Under new coach Ben Johnson, Williams has thrown for 239.5 yards per game, checking in 13th. He’s also throwing for 7.5 yards per attempt, creating explosive plays. However, the analytics aren’t favorable. He’s 21st in EPA per play (0.084), 27th in success rate (44.1%) and 31st in CPOE (-3.1). It’ll be interesting to see if those measurables can improve despite a very tough schedule ahead, including four games inside the NFC North.
15. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
Last ranking: 15
Stroud has one meaningful weapon in Nico Collins and a first-time offensive coordinator in Nick Caley going through growing pains. Then there’s the offensive line … Despite all that, Stroud is 15th in EPA per play (0.156) and 12th in success rate (49.3%) while throwing for 7.0 yards per attempt and 11 touchdowns. His QBR of 64.8 ranks 12th in the league as well. Even in a bad situation, Stroud is an above-average quarterback.
14. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last ranking: 17
Nobody has been more careful with the ball than Rodgers, but it’s working somehow. The Steelers are 5–3 with an offense ranked 28th and a defense sitting 30th, but Pittsburgh has survived with the league’s second-best turnover differential. That said, Rodgers is averaging 2.6 completed air yards per attempt, only better than Dillon Gabriel. It’s ugly, but it’s helping the Steelers win games while the defense tries to figure it out.
13. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Last ranking: 14
Hurts is always polarizing, but there’s no denying he does two things: wins and produces. Through eight games, Hurts has only thrown for a mediocre 209.6 yards per game, but with 15 touchdowns against one interception. He’s also rushed for 207 yards and an additional five scores. Hurts has Philadelphia 6–2 and is posting quality analytical data as well, ranking sixth in CPOE (6.8) and 11th in EPA per play (0.193).
12. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Last ranking: 8
Herbert was off to an MVP-level start through three weeks, throwing for 300 yards twice with six touchdowns and an interception. Since, the Chargers are 3–3 and without left tackle Joe Alt for the year due to another high ankle sprain. On the season, Herbert has been hit 52 times, 17 more than any other quarterback. His 104 pressures are also 14 more than anybody else. It all adds up to a great player under constant duress.
11. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Last ranking: 9
Love has consistently been good while occasionally being great. The Packers are 5-2-1, and Love is leading the way with a pair of 300-yard games while throwing for 2,071 yards to rank eighth. He’s also protecting the ball with just three interceptions. The analytics are also favorable to Love, ranking second in EPA per play (0.338) and third in success rate (53.6%). Things should only improve once wideout Jayden Reed returns from his broken collarbone, with a reunion expected in November.
10. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
Last ranking: 11
Nobody has enjoyed a better 2025 than Jones compared to preseason expectations. Jones has thrown for a league-best 2,404 yards while averaging 8.2 yards per attempt. The veteran has been brilliant, posting a QB rating above 100 for the first time in his career. Jones has also smoked the blitz, posting a +0.26 EPA per dropback against the blitz. If Jones continues to play this way, he’ll earn a huge contract this winter.
9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Last ranking: 6
Prescott has been terrific statistically, but the past two weeks have seen the wheels come off to an extent. Although his year-long numbers show 2,319 yards and 17 touchdown passes, he’s struggled against the Broncos and Cardinals in recent losses, combining for one touchdown and three interceptions while averaging 6.2 yards per attempt. Still, Prescott is a top-10 quarterback who is dealing with a defense consistently putting him in bad situations.
8. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last ranking: 7
Mayfield comes out of his bye week looking to get his MVP bid back on track. He had thrown multiple touchdown passes in five of Tampa Bay’s first six games, but over the past two had just one scoring toss. Mayfield has also been deadly when facing a three or four-man rush, posting a +39.7 EPA in those situations with 12 touchdowns against only two interceptions.
7. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Last ranking: 5
The Lions are surprisingly only 5–3, but Goff is playing like a top-10 quarterback. He’s within that range for EPA per play (0.197), success rate (51.6%), touchdown passes (17), yards per attempt (8.0), QB rating (115.2) and completion percentage (73.8%). Goff has also taken care of the ball with three interceptions, only one of which has come while under pressure.
6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Last ranking: 4
Jackson missed three games with a hamstring injury, but he’s back and looking healthy. In his return against the Dolphins, Jackson threw for 204 yards and four touchdowns in a 28–6 win. Through six games, Jackson has thrown 14 touchdowns against one interception while rushing for 180 yards, giving Baltimore the best dual threat in the league. At 3–5, the two-time MVP has work ahead but the capability to get Baltimore back in playoff contention.
5. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
Last ranking: 13
If Darnold didn’t have the label of bust following him around from his days with the Jets (days we should all mercifully forget), he’d be seen as a top-five quarterback. He ranks first in on-target percentage (81.3%), EPA per play (0.354), success rate (55.5%) and yards per attempt (9.6). He’s also working in perfect harmony with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, as he’s been sacked only nine times while completing 70.4% of his throws. It’s MVP-level stuff.
4. Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Last ranking: 10
Maye is becoming a household name for all the reasons outlined above, but he’s also becoming something else: He’s the best deep-ball thrower in the league. Through nine weeks, Maye has attempted 22 passes of 20-plus air yards and completed 15 of them for an NFL-best +1.94 EPA per dropback on those throws. It’s a major reason that despite taking 34 sacks, only eclipsed by Cam Ward, that the Patriots are a contender heading into the winter.
3. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Last ranking: 3
Stafford is having a season that could end up being a huge portion of his eventual Hall of Fame argument. The 37-year-old sat out most of the summer with a back injury, but now leads the league with 21 touchdown passes. Part of Stafford’s success has been due to terrific protection, as he’s faced pressure on just 27.9% of dropbacks, the lowest rate of his career with the Rams. Going into Week 10, he’s a firm MVP candidate.
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Last ranking: 1
Allen is doing a ton without much help on the perimeter. The Bills’ top outside receivers are Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer, who have combined for 43 receptions, 518 yards and two touchdowns. Despite that, Allen has 20 total touchdowns, is averaging 8.2 yards per attempt and ranks fifth in EPA per play (0.269). He’s also coming off a virtuoso performance against the Chiefs, accounting for as many touchdowns (three) as incompletions.
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Last ranking: 2
Mahomes is once again playing at an MVP level. He’s third in passing yardage (2,349), third in touchdown passes (17) and second in EPA (+71.7), trailing only Drake Maye. However, he’s taken half as many sacks (17) as Maye, avoiding the negative plays. Mahomes has also rushed for 285 yards, 20 first downs and four scores. In a year where so many quarterbacks are worthy of award talk, nobody has been more impressive than Mahomes, who didn’t have his top weapon in Rashee Rice until Week 7.