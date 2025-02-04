Super Bowl LIX rosters to include 10 former California high school football stars
This year's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will feature a lot of players from the state of California, with 10 players from the Golden State eager to add a Super Bowl ring to their collection. 10 players who played their high school careers in California will be in New Orleans for the big game on Sunday, Feb. 9.
Among those former California high school stars who will suit up for the NFL's championship game include Chiefs' wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (Long Beach Poly), who won the 2022 Super Bowl with the Chiefs, and rookie Xavier Worthy, who set the 40-yard dash record at the NFL combine, running a 4.21.
Let's take a look at which players will represent the Golden State on Sunday and where they played their high school ball before making it to the NFL.
Kansas City Chiefs (7)
P Matt Araiza, Rancho Bernardo (San Diego)
CB Trent McDuffie, St. John Bosco (Bellflower)
WR Nikko Remigio, Mater Dei (Santa Ana)
CB Christian Roland-Wallace, Knight (Palmdale)
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Long Beach Poly (Long Beach)
CB Keith Taylor, Servite (Anaheim)
WR Xavier Worthy, Central (Fresno)
Philadelphia Eagles (3)
TE Grant Calcaterra, Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita)
QB Tanner McKee, Centennial (Corona)
WR Johnny Wilson, Calabasas