Three-Star Archbishop Riordan Wide Receiver Remains One of the Bay Area's Top Uncommitted Players
The class of 2026 will feature a lot of talent, especially at the wide receiver position in the San Francisco Bay Area. Among those players is Archbishop Riordan wide receiver Cynai Thomas, who has made a strong case for himself to be among one of the most coveted recruits in California.
Thomas broke out as a sophomore for the Crusaders in a big way, en route to helping the program finish 7-5 on the campaign. Thomas finished with 47 catches for 727 yards and 12 touchdowns while being being deployed at times as a defensive back.
Standing at 6-foot-3, and weighing 175 pounds, Thomas is a red zone threat and has a strong affinity to fighting for the tough balls and using his size to make a big play. Athletic and having a high football IQ, Thomas embodies everything that is needed to make a superstar.
Adding another weapon for superstar quarterback Michael Mitchell Jr., the Crusaders finished third in the West Coast Athletic League and continued to uphold the winning culture that head coach Adhir Ravipati has instilled since taking over as head coach prior to the start of the 2022 season. The Crusaders won their first round playoff matchup, but fell short against Los Gatos in round two to end their season.
Thomas currently fields nearly 20 offers, with Boise State, California, Oregon State, Utah, Washington, Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado State, Duke, Ole Miss, Oregon, among many others already having formally extended him an offer. While there have not been any formal announcements, Cal could be a school that evolves into a frontrunner, given its proximity to San Francisco and its presence in a Power Four conference.
While still young, Thomas has proven that he has the talent to play anywhere, and will be surely be hungry to make a name for himself at whichever school he signs with. Now, all that is left is for him to lock in for his senior year and prove even further that he deserves to be among the best of the best.
Currently ranked as the No. 35 player in California for his class according to 247, Thomas has undoubtedly put his name on the map in a very talented and loaded recruiting state. When it is all said and done, it will be interesting to see just how much higher he can climb and where he is ends up spending his college career.