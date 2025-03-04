Top 10 California CIF Southern Section baseball right-handed pitchers: Vote for the best
The high school baseball season is underway in the CIF Southern Section, which is home to the nation's best programs including the 2024 national champions Corona Panthers.
High School on SI will be previewing the 2025 season with lists of the top players to keep an eye on in the Southland, including pitchers (right and left-handed), infielders, outfielders and big hitters to watch.
Here are the best right-handed pitchers in the Southern Section this spring.
TOP RIGHT-HANDED PITCHERS
1. Seth Hernandez, Corona, Sr. (Vanderbilt)
Hernandez is listed at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds and throws a fast ball that can reach 97mph. He's ranked the No. 1 prospect in the state and No. 2 prospect in the country, according to Prep Baseball Report.
Hernandez helped Corona win a CIF Southern Section Division 1 title and national championship last season.
2. Angel Cervantes, Warren, Sr. (UCLA)
Cervantes is a 17-year-old senior with a mid-90s fastball. He can also throw the slider, curveball and changeup with great movement and velocity. Cervantes is a potential first-day MLB draftee.
3. Vaughn Neckar, Vista Murrieta, Sr. (Oklahoma)
Neckar was 8-2 from the mound last season with 65 strikeouts in 48.1 innings. He carried an impressive 1.74 ERA. In 2025, he's already tallied 12 strikeouts.
4. Reagan Ricken, Great Oak, Sr. (LSU)
Ricken fanned 43 batters in 30 innings as a junior with an ERA of just 1.40. The LSU commit is a big body with a big arm at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds. According to Prep Baseball Report, Ricken can get his fastball up to 95mph.
5. Gary Morse, Orange Lutheran, Jr. (Tennessee)
More led the Lancers with 45 strikeouts in 2024 in 59.1 innings. He finished the year with a 1.18 ERA in 12 appearance and was 6-2 from the bump.
6. Zach Strickland, Maranatha, Sr. (UCLA)
Strickland tallied 88 strikeouts in 53 innings last year. The future Bruin was 8-0 in 10 appearances with an ERA of 0.40. He allowed just 20 hits on the year.
7. Julian Garcia, St. John Bosco, Jr.
Garcia was 8-2 with a 1.86 ERA as a sophomore last year, and struck out 72 batters. The 6-foot-3 junior is among one of the top right-handed pitchers in California.
8. Kai Bratton, Mater Dei, Jr. (Tennessee)
Bratton has an athletic 6-foot-2, 195-pound frame that should allow him to add more power as he enters his senior season. For now, as a junior, the Tennessee commit is one of Mater Dei's best arms and is the 14th-ranked pitcher for 2026 in California.
9. Caden Sramek, Royal, Sr. (Oklahoma State)
Towering 6-foot-6, Sramek is off to a hot start in 2025 with 16 strikeouts in nine innings pitched.
10. Josh Hollis, JSerra, Sr. (Oregon)
Returning All-Trinity League performer, Hollis is returns for his senior season with a mid-90s fastball and the No. 1 pitcher for the Lions in 2025.
TEN MORE
Ethin Bingaman, Corona, Sr. (Auburn)
Gavin Lauridsen, Foothill, Sr. (USC)
Tyler Walton, Crespi, Sr. (UC Santa Barbara)
Jake Ourique, Gahr, Jr. (LMU)
Declan Fitzgerald, Fullerton, Jr. (Arizona St.)
Corwin Allard, Tesoro, Jr. (San Diego St.)
Dustin Dunwoody, Royal, Jr. (Arizona)
Thomas Padilla, Santiago, Jr.
Sean Parrow, Sierra Canyon, So.
Aidan Kent, JSerra, So.
