Top 10 California CIF Southern Section baseball right-handed pitchers: Vote for the best

Shove day!!!! CG 10K’s 3H 0bb 1R 76 pitches!

FB: 92-95 T96 with the last pitch of the game and new PR!

SL: 80-82

CB: 77-78

CH: 82-85 @PrepBaseballCA @LesLukach @johnwdavis @WarrenBaseball @prepbaseball @ShooterHunt pic.twitter.com/W2r1CVHhL9