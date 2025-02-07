Top 10 California freshman high school boys basketball scorers (2/6/2025)
Putting the ball in the bucket. It's the goal of every basketball team.
Rarely at the high school ranks do coaches depend on freshmen to fill it up. Their jobs are usually the support stuff, the glue work, the defense, picking up loose balls or in many cases, serving up water and picking up jerseys for the seniors.
But not these guys.
Here are the top 10 scoring freshman through Feb. 4 who's programs reveal their statistics on MaxPreps. So there may be higher scorers and certainly more freshman that rank between No. 10 Alakai Farley (17.9) and No. 1 Tyler Treder (24.4).
But check out this lot of gifted 9th graders.
Editor's note: Listed leaders and stats are courtesy and based only on MaxPreps leaderboards.
1. Tyler Treder, Forward, California Lutheran (Wildomar)
In 25 games so far this season, the 6-foot-7, 185 pound Treder is averaging 24.4 points, scoring over 30 points in three out of the team's last six games. In California Lutheran's most recent game, Treder scored 31 points in a win over Academy for Academic Excellence.
2. Landon McMorris, Guard, Vistamar, (El Segundo)
In 19 games played so far this season, McMorris is averaging 23.6 points and in the team's last three games, he has scored over 20 points in all three games, with a 32 point game in a win over Lennox Academy (75-66) on Jan. 31. With the Southern Section playoffs set to begin soon, the 5'9, 150 pound McMorris could play a big part in Vistamar's push.
3. Josiah Blackwell, Guard, Adventure Christian (Roseville)
In 10 games played this season, Blackwell is averaging 22.4 points, scoring 24 points in two straight games in Adventure Christian's most recent matchups. In a Jan. 9 win over Aspire Alexander (70-65), Blackwell scored 34 points, a career best up to this point. Opening for the first time this year, Blackwell could be the face of the basketball program as it looks to establish itself.
4. Jaizahn Lewis, Guard, Murrieta Valley (Murrieta)
Averaging 19.4 points in 27 games this season, the 6'1, 173 pound Lewis has scored 20 or more points in 12 games this season, including four straight games of scoring over 20 in his first four high school games. Lewis could be a big factor for Murrieta Valley in the Southern Section playoffs.
5. Charlie Adams, Guard, St. Bonaventure (Ventura)
The 6-foot Adams is averaging 19.3 points in 28 games played this season, scoring 20 points or more in six out of the team's last eight games. At 22-6 and undefeated in league play, Adams has St. Bonaventure in a good spot ahead of the Southern Section playoff push.
6. Aiden Shaw, Guard, Bishop Amat (La Puente)
Averaging 18.6 points in 27 games so far this season, Shaw's last four games have seen him score over 20 points in three out of the last four, with a 30 point performance in a 62-43 win over Paraclete. At this rate, Shaw could put the Southern Section on watch.
7. Jayvon Garcia, Forward, Desert Chapel (Palm Springs)
Playing in 14 games so far this season, the 6'4 Garcia is averaging 18.4 points while also proving to be a strong rebounder, averaging 12.6 rebounds as well in the Southern Section. Since the calendar flipped to 2025, Garcia has started the new year off strong, scoring over 20 points in three out of the last five games, with a 31 point performance in a 76-15 win over Noli Indian on Jan. 7.
8. Tommy Cupp, Guard, Malibu
Through 17 games so far in his debut season, the 5'9 Cupp is averaging 17.2 points per game, starting the season off particularly strong after scoring over 20 points in four out of his first six high school games. The Southern Section school has yet to win a league game, but Cupp's early career success could give more hope for the future.
9. Miles Cooper, Guard, College Park (Pleasant Hill)
The 5'11 Cooper has averaged 17.2 points in 23 games this season, with five games of scoring 20 points or more, including in two out of College Park's last four games. On Jan. 28 against Miramonte, Cooper scored 29 points in a 73-63 win over Miramonte, tying his career best. He has College Park sitting at 16-8 in the North Coast Section.
10. Alakai Farley, Guard, Bethel Christian (Riverside)
In 20 games this season, Farley is averaging 17.9 points. Over the last four games, he has scored over 20 points three times, scoring over 30 in the team's most recent game over The Grove School (75-36 win). The 6'0 Farley could turn even more heads in the Southern Section as the years go by.