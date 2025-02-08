Top 10 California freshman high school girls basketball scorers (2-7-2025)
Putting the ball in the bucket. It's the goal of every basketball team.
Rarely at the high school ranks do coaches depend on freshmen to fill it up. Their jobs are usually the support stuff, the glue work, the defense, picking up loose balls or in many cases, serving up water and picking up jerseys for the seniors.
But not these ladies.
Here are the top 10 scoring freshman girls in Northern California through Feb. 4 for those programs that submit statistics on MaxPreps.
Editor's note: Listed leaders and stats are courtesy and based only on MaxPreps leaderboards.
1. Naomi Durrah, Guard, Silver Valley (Yermo)
In 21 games so far this season, the 5-foot-5, 110 pound Durrah is averaging 29.8 points. Over the last five games, she has scored 33, 46, 39 and 25 points, respectively with a 46 point performance in a 61-42 win over Cobalt Institute of Math and Science Academy. She could be key for Silver Valley in the Southern Section playoffs.
2. Maya Urteaga, Guard, Moorpark
In 19 games played, Urteaga is averaging 27.5 points, with multiple 20- and 30-point games, even scoring 40 points on a few occasions this season. In a Nov. 29 win over Foothill Tech (81-48), she scored a career high of 47 points. She could have Moorpark in a position to earn a Southern Section playoff berth for the first time since 2021-22.
3. Hamiley Arenas, Guard, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks)
Through 20 games so far this season, the 5-10 Arenas, daughter of former NBA guard Gilbert, is averaging 22.5 points and despite Notre Dame losing five out of its last six game, Arenas scored over 20 points in four of those. In the team's most recent game over Louisville, a 60-42 loss, Arenas scored 19 points. Notre Dame may be out of the Southern Section playoff picture, but Arenas could be a major piece to the program down the line.
4. Poema Strong, Guard/Forward, High Tech (San Diego)
Through 25 games played so far this season, the 5-8 Strong is averaging 21.7 points, with her scoring over 30 points in two out of her team's last four games. In a 71-61 loss to La Jolla on Feb. 4, Strong scored 36 points. With the San Diego section playoffs approaching, Strong could be a key piece.
5. Leah Speers, Guard, Christian (El Cajon)
In 21 games so far this season, the 5-2 Speers averages 21.1 points, and is currently on a nine-game streak of scoring 20 or more points. Most recently, in a win over Patrick Henry (63-26), Speers scored 33 points. Speers could be key for Christian in the San Diego section playoffs.
6. Kaahliyah Lacy, Guard, San Jacinto Valley Academy
In her first 20 games, the 5-7 Lacy is averaging 20.5 points, with a seven game streak of scoring over 20 points that was snapped in her most recent game. That game, which was on Feb. 4 and was a loss to Temecula Prep (48-22), she scored eight points, her first time since Jan. 15 where she didn't score at least 20 points. In a 54-ll win over Santa Rosa Academy on Dec. 11(54-7), Lacy had her best game of the season, scoring 37 points. She could be a big piece in the Southern Section playoffs.
7. Aaliyah Perez, Guard, Burney
Playing in 23 games so far this season, Perez is averaging 19.5 points, with an especially strong stretch at the start of the season. From the start of the season on Dec. 3 through Dec. 21, Perez scored double digit points in every contest, including five games of scoring over 20 points. On Jan. 31 in a win over Chester (58-38), Perez had her best game of the season up to that point, scoring 35 points. She has Burney in position to make its first Northern Section playoff appearance since 2019-20.
8. Kamilla Basyrova, G, Valencia
In 28 games this season, the 5-10 standout has keyed a four game winning streak. During this span, she has scored more than 20 points in one of those games, scoring 21 in a win over Canyon (57-36). Had her best season in an 85-84 loss to St. Joseph on Dec. 20, scoring 40 points. Making the Southern Section playoffs at 12-17 last year, Valencia is 24-4 right now and could be a major threat in this season's playoffs.
9. Alex Flores, Guard, Corona
In 29 games this season, Flores is averaging 19.1 points, with the last two games that Corona has played seeing her score 32 points and 22 points respectively. In a Jan. 29 win over Norco (54-15), Flores scored 32 points while in a Feb. 4 win over Maranatha (43-36), she scored 22 points. Losing in the second round of the Southern Section playoffs last season, Flores will look to help Corona improve on its finish this time around.
10. Kiera Thomas, Guard, Immanuel (Reedley)
In 26 games played this season, the 5-7, 125-pound Thomas is averaging 18.2 points, with 13 games of scoring over 20 points. Most recently, in a 70-16 win over Selma on Feb. 4, Thomas scored 21 points. Her best game of the season so far came in a win over Sanger on Dec. 7 (94-19), when she scored 43 points. A force in the Central Section, it will be interesting to see how far into the playoffs she can Immanuel this season.