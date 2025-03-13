Top 10 California High School Baseball Outfielders From The Class of 2025
California is known to be a major hotbed for talent on the baseball field. The ideal weather combined with the large population has made the Golden State a great place for both college and pro scouts to find top tier talent.
The high school class of 2025 is loaded with outfielders that have turned heads and put their names firmly on the map when it comes to being among the top talent in the nation. For some of these players, a shot at the MLB Draft this summer is a real possibility.
Southern California makes up a majority of this list, with notables including Josiah Hartshorn (Orange Lutheran) and Anthony Pack (Millikan), but Northern California is not short of outfield talent, with Valley Christian's Brock Ketelsen and Quinten Marsh, Tokay's Brock Sell and De La Salle's Alec Blair being among the notable NorCal players to have made the top 10.
Here is that list of the top 10 outfielders in California from the Class of 2025, based on thePrep Baseball Report ranking, with supporting statistics from MaxPreps and scouting data by MLB.com.
Top 10 California baseball outfield prospects from class of 2025
1. OF/1B Josiah Hartshorn, Orange Lutheran
As a junior, Hartshorn hit .313 with four home runs and 30 RBIs, and despite being a strong switch hitter, he batted primarily from the right side of the plate throughout his first three seasons of high school. So far this season, he is hitting .300 with a pair of RBIs in 10 at-bats through four games. Able to produce an exit velo of 102mph off the bat, Hartshorn hits the ball hard and with his ability to drive in runs, he could be a big help to any team. Hartshorn is committed to Texas A&M, but could use this season to raise his draft stock and go straight to the pros out of high school.
2. OF/RHP Brock Sell, Tokay
The Stanford commit hit .413 with two home runs and 18 RBIs last season, also contributing six doubles and five triples in 63 at-bats. On the mound, he possessed an 0-4 win-loss record with a 3.68 ERA in nine appearances. At the plate so far this season, he is hitting .321 in 28 at-bats through nine games. With good speed, running a 6.93 60-yard dash time, Sell fits the prototypical outfielder build and could be key once again to Tokay's success this spring. He is currently the 36th ranked prospect heading into the 2025 MLB Draft.
3. OF/LHP Brock Ketelsen, Valley Christian-San Jose
Valley Christian's loaded squad last year that included current Stanford freshman, Tatum Marsh, may have caused Ketelsen to go a little less noticed, but his skillset certainly makes him one to watch ahead of his senior season. At the plate last spring, he hit .270 with a home run and 16 RBIs while on the mound, he recorded a 1-0 record with a 3.00 ERA in seven appearances. This season, he is hitting .316 in 19 at-bats through six games, while having a 0.00 ERA and two saves on the mound in three appearances. The Stanford commit currently has a fastball that tops at 85mph while his exit velocity off the bat clocks in at 95.4mph.
4. OF/LHP Alec Blair, De La Salle
In addition to his stardom as a basketball player, where he has led the Spartans all season long, Blair excels on the diamond, where his .377 batting average with four home runs and 21 RBIs from last spring helped him become one of De La Salle's marquee players. Blair is committed to Oklahoma, where he is expected to play both baseball and basketball for the Sooners.
5. OF Anthony Pack, Millikan
The 5-foot-9, 160 prospect hit .393 with a home run and 19 RBIs last spring, also hitting three doubles and three triples while walking 19 times and striking out seven. Through seven games this season, he is hitting .450 with a home run and 10 RBIs in 20 at-bats. He is committed to play college baseball at Texas.
6. OF Angel Laya, Eastlake
The 6'3 Oregon commit hit .376 with a home run and 21 RBIs last spring, striking out 12 times while walking 17 in 85 at-bats. Through three games this season, he is hitting .500 in six at-bats. Laya is a tough out at the plate, having a bat exit velo as high as 102mph and with good speed as well, Laya's multi-faceted ability could be huge for Eastlake this season.
7. OF Mason Greenhouse, Aquinas
Hit .238 with two home runs and 14 RBIs last season in 80 at-bats, striking out 27 times while walking 11. In three games this season, the 6'4" Miami (FL) commit is hitting .500 with a double, two triples and five RBIs. The No. 239th ranked player overall for his class and the No. 43 ranked player at his position, a big season for Greenhouse could raise his stock even further.
8. OF/SS Walter Urbon, Loyola-Los Angeles
The 6'0" USC commit was limited to only two games last season and while has has struggled in his return so far this season, hitting only .125 in 16 at-bats, it could take time for him to fully regain his form. As a sophomore in 2023, he hit .405 with a home run, four RBIs, two doubles and a triple in 37 at-bats, striking out seven times while walking five.
9. OF/RHP Vaughn Coleman, San Dimas
Hit .347 with five home runs and 21 RBIs in 95 at-bats last spring, striking out six times and walking 14. On the mound, he compiled a 3-0 win-loss record with a 1.17 ERA in seven appearances (three starts), striking out 20 batters and walking 10 through 17.2 innings of work. Through eight games so far this season, the 5'11" Arizona State commit is hitting .208 with three RBIs.
10. OF/LHP Quinten Marsh, Valley Christian
Committed to join his brother, Tatum, at Stanford, Marsh could be a key piece to a Warriors squad that has startd 6-0 this season and is hungry for a NorCal title. At the plate last season, he hit .378 with a home run and 18 RBIs in 90 at-bats, striking out 11 times while walking 13. On the mound, he compiled a 9-3 record with a 1.14 ERA in 13 appearances (13 starts). He is 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA so far this year, while also hitting .389 with five RBIs in 18 at-bats.