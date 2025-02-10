Top 10 California high school girls basketball sophomore scorers
Baksetball playoffs are right around the corner for high school teams throughout California.
The Southern Section, in fact, get underway this week are right around the corner Here are the top 10 scoring sophomores through games played on Feb. 4 for programs that submit statistics on MaxPreps.
Editor's note: Listed leaders and stats are courtesy and based only on MaxPreps leaderboards.
1. G Shirina Shi, American (Fremont)
In 22 games this season, Shi is averaging 24.8 points, an improvement from her 17.2 point per game average last season. American is on a six game win streak, with Shi scoring 20 points in all of those games. Most recently, she scored 25 points in a 49-36 win over Foothill on Feb. 4. Before that, she tied a season high of 35 points, scoring that in a 59-48 win over James Logan on Jan. 31.
2. G Kaleena Smith, Ontario Christian
Last season, the nation's top prospect from the sophomore class averaged 34.9 points and this season, she is averaging 23.9 in 26 games played. She has plenty more reinforcements, including two of the nation's top freshmen in Sydney Douglas and Tati Griffin. The 5-6 standout has had four straight games of scoring over 20 points, with her best game in that span being a 37-point performance on Jan. 25 in an 88-35 win over La Jolla Country Day.
3. G Avigail McDonald, Trinity Prep (Napa)
In 10 games this season, McDonald is averaging 23.6. She has scored over 20 points in her last three games, scoring 41 in a win over Pacific Union on Jan. 30 (65-26), which was a season high. Her most recent game saw her score 26 in a Feb. 4 win over Napa Christian (54-23).
4. G Bella Ewing, Stone Ridge Christian (Merced)
The 5-8 Ewing is averaging 22.6 points in 16 games played this season, with three straight games of scoring over 20 points. She scored 22 points in a Jan. 28 win over Gustine (48-34) after scoring 28 points in a win over Waterford (49-25) the game prior. Her season high came against Le Grand, 33 points in a 44-41 loss on Jan. 21.
5. G-F-C Tatyana Aubry, Leuzinger (Lawndale)
The 5-10 standout is averaging 22.3 points in 18 games played. Over the last three games, Aubry has scored more than 20 points in every single contest, scoring 25 in a 63-23 win over Beverly Hills, 26 in a 70-56 loss to Culver City on Feb. 3 and 27 in a loss to Santa Monica on Feb. 5 (53-52).
6. G Nyleigh Gregory, Roosevelt (Fresno)
In 23 games played, Gregory is averaging 22 points and is coming off of a game where she scored 39 points, a season high, in a win over Fresno on Jan. 30 (56-41).
7. G Allie Duncan, Trinity Prep (Napa)
In 11 games this season, Duncan is averaging 21.4 points and has formed a formidable duo alongside McDonald. She has scored over 20 points in six games so far, with her most recent 20-point performance coming in a Jan. 17 win over Averroes (48-41). She scored 14 points in a 54-23 win over Napa Christian on Feb. 4.
8. G Jaylene Hughes, Granite Hills (El Cajon)
The 5-7 standout is averaging 21.3 points in 13 games played, with a current five-game stretch of scoring over 20 points. Her best game during this span was a 41-point performance in a loss to Bishop's (77-44) on Feb. 1. Most recently, she scored 25 in a loss to El Capitan (59-38).
9. G Aakash Price, Grossmont (El Cajon)
In 20 games, the 5-6 guard this season, the 5'6 Price is averaging 21.3 points and has scored over 20 points in three straight games. Most recently, she scored 27 points in a 44-38 win over El Capitan on Jan. 24. Before that, she had two straight 30-point games, doing so in wins over Central (80-35) on Jan. 18 and Granite Hills (61-39) on Jan. 21.
10. G/F Emerson Martin, Camarillo
The 6'0 Martin is averaging 20.5 points in 24 games played this season, scoring over 30 points in two straight games; 31 in an 81-50 win over Moorpark on Jan. 24 and 32 in a 68-40 win over St. Bonaventure on Jan. 25. At 18-9, Camarillo could already be in the Southern Section playoffs and could see Martin continue her big role.