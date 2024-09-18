Top 15 CIF Central Coast Section high school football rankings (9/16/2024)
It's not often that the top four teams from a section loses the same week, but that's what happened in the Central Coast Section last week.
Though that could raise the eyebrows of those questioning the rankings, but indeed the four teams played teams with now combined records of 13-0.
Top-ranked Serra lost to the No. 2 team in the nation, St. John Bosco, second-ranked Saint Francis dropped a game at state No. 5 De La Salle, third-ranked Riordan lost at state No. 8 Pittsburg and No. 4 Palma lost at undefeated Arizona power Yuma Catholic, which has yielded just 20 points in three games.
All those losing squads came away with numerous positives, including Riordan, who found a workhorse running back in Jeremiah Jones, who rushed an astounding 42 times for 297 yards and scored three touchdowns in an absolutely wilde 56-42 loss at Pittsburg. Riordan, down its top player in Chris Lawson (various injuries), showed lots of grit and gumption, coming back from a 28-7 deficit with actually a chance to tie or win after recovering an onside kick with five minutes remaining, while trailing 49-42.
Serra moved the ball effectively against St. John Bosco, piling up more than 350 yards. But the Padres had a couple of red zone errors while giving up three scoring plays of more than 60 yards to the quick-strike Braves.
The top three teams remained at the top of the rankings while previous No. 4 Palma dropped to sixth. Fifth-ranked Los Gatos and No. 6 St. Ignatius moved up after impressive wins, including SI's 16-14 win at Cathedral Catholic, the San Diego Section's No. 2 team.
Wildcats' senior quarterback Soren Hummel completed 11 of 16 for 180 yards and two touchdowns and Jarious Hogan rushed 28 times for 109 yards. Both of Hummel's TD passes went to Quinn Folk.
TOP 15 CENTRAL COAST SECTION FOOTBALL RANKINGS (9/9/2024)
1. Serra (1-2)
Previous rank: 1
Last week results: Lost to St. John Bosco, 56-16
Next: Sept. 27 at St. Ignatius
2. Saint Francis (2-1)
Previous rank: 2
Last week results: Lost to De La Salle, 42-7
Next: Sept. 27 vs. Bellarmine
3. Riordan (1-2)
Previous rank: 3
Last week results: Lost to Pittsburg, 56-42
Next: Sept. 28 vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral
4. Los Gatos (3-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week results: Beat Live Oak, 35-0
Next: Thursday vs. Mountain View
5. St. Ignatius (2-1)
Previous rank: 6
Last week results: Beat Cathedral Catholic (San Diego), 16-14
Next: Sept. 27 vs. Serra
6. Palma (2-1)
Previous rank: 4
Last week results: Lost to Yuma (Ariz.) Catholic, 21-7
Next: Saturday vs. North Monterey County
7. Mitty (3-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week results: Beat Menlo-Atherton, 21-0
Next: Sept. 28 at Valley Christian
8. Salinas (1-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last week results: Lost to Clovis, 41-14
Next: Friday vs. North Salinas
9. Soquel (1-2)
Previous rank: 13
Last week results: Beat Valley Christian, 27-10
Next: Saturday at Scotts Valley
10. Valley Christian (1-2)
Previous rank: 9
Last week results: Lost to Soquel, 27-10
Next: Sept. 28 vs. Mitty
11. Wilcox (2-1)
Previous rank: 11
Last week results: Beat Sacred Heart Cathedral, 39-14
Next: Friday vs. Burlingame
12. Menlo-Atherton (2-1)
Previous rank: 10
Last week results: Lost to Mitty, 21-0
Next: Friday vs. Live Oak
13. Carmel (3-0)
Previous rank: 12
Last week results: Beat Miramonte, 38-28
Next: Saturday vs. Monterey
14. Menlo School (3-0)
Previous rank: HM
Last week results: Beat Los Altos, 56-6
Next: Friday at Capuchino
15. Monterey (1-1)
Previous rank: 15
Last week results: Bye
Next: Saturday at Carmel
Honorable mention: Aptos (2-1), Christopher (2-1), Half Moon Bay (3-0), Sacred Heart Cathedral (2-1), Santa Teresa (3-0), Sobrato (3-0)