Top 15 CIF Central Coast Section high school football rankings (9/9/2024)
There appears to be a chink of the armour at top in the Central Coast Section high school football landscape.
The top two teams — Serra and Riordan — lost decisive games on Friday, albeit to juggernauts among state teams.
Serra dropped a 39-10 game to sixth-ranked De La Salle in a score that was a little deceptive. Serra actually controlled the first half, but a blocked field goal and lost fumbe at the De La Salle 5-yard-line probably cost the Padres 10 points. De La Salle then scored late in the half on a 47-yard pass play.
That flipped the script and the Spartans avenged two previous defeats to Serra the last two seasons.
Riordan's 42-34 loss at Southern Section power St. Bonaveture was also deceptive as the home team led 35-13 heading into the fourth quarter, before the Crusaders made a strong push. Riordan couldn't overcome the all-around skills of junior quarterback Kaden Glover, who accounted for 365 yards of offense and five touchdowns. He rushed for 202 of those yards on 18 carries and four scores.
The top three teams in the rankings will be heavy underdogs as No. 1 Serra hosts national power St. John Bosco; No. 2 Saint Francis travels to De La Salle, and Riordan plays at Pittsburg, the state's No. 7 team.
St. Francis is coming off a 33-14 win over McClymonds thanks largely to a school record 336 yards rushing on 38 carres and three touchdowns from senior running back Kingston Keanaaina, a three-star standout who has committed to BYU.
TOP 15 CENTRAL COAST SECTION FOOTBALL RANKINGS (9/9/2024)
1. Serra (1-1)
Previous rank: 1
Last week results: Lost to De La Salle, 39-10
Next: Saturday vs. St. John Bosco
2. Saint Francis (2-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week results: Beat McClymonds, 33-14
Next: Friday at De La Salle
3. Riordan (1-1)
Previous rank: 2
Last week results: Lost to St. Bonaventure, 42-14
Next: Friday at Pittsburg
4. Palma (2-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week results: Beat King City, 41-0
Next: Friday at Yuma (Ariz.) Catholic
5. Los Gatos (2-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week results: Beat Brentwood Liberty, 38-21
Next: Friday vs. Live Oak
6. St. Ignatius (1-1)
Previous rank: 7
Last week results: Beat Tamalpais, 35-6
Next: Friday at San Diego Cathedral
7. Mitty (2-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week results: Beat Aptos, 41-19
Next: Friday vs. Menlo-Atherton at Foothill College
8. Salinas (1-0)
Previous rank: HM
Last week results: Beat Valley Christian, 24-7
Next: Friday vs. Clovis
9. Valley Christian (1-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last week results: Lost to Salinas, 24-7
Next: Friday at Soquel
10. Menlo-Atherton (2-0)
Previous rank: 14
Last week results: Beat Monterey, 28-7
Next: Friday vs. Mitty at Foothill College
11. Wilcox (1-1)
Previous rank: 11
Last week results: Beat Hollister, 38-13
Next: Friday vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral at Kezar Stadium
12. Carmel (2-0)
Previous rank: 12
Last week results: Beat Seaside, 58-22
Next: Friday at Miramonte
13. Soquel (0-2)
Previous rank: 10
Last week results: Lost to San Ramon Valley, 14-7
Next: Friday vs. Valley Christian
14. Sacred Heart Cathedral (2-0)
Previous rank: 15
Last week results: Beat Sacred Heart Prep, 33-6
Next: Friday vs. Wilcox at Kezar Stadium
15. Monterey (1-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last week results: Lost to Menlo-Atherton, 28-7
Next: Sept. 21 at Carmel