Top 15 CIF Central Coast Section high school football rankings; Games to Watch (9/30/2024)
There's a changing of the guard in the Central Coast Section. At least for one week.
With a shocking 21-20 home win over Serra, St. Ignatius did something no West Catholic Athletic League or CCS team has been able to do for at least a couple season: Defeat the Padres.
Serra, which had to replace 18 starters off last year's team that represented Northern California in the top (Open) Division for a third straight year, squandered a 13-point fourth-quarter lead to lose in West Catholic Athletic League play for the first time in 15 outings over three seasons.
Jarious Hogan scored the game-winning touchdown on a 30-yard run with 1:14 remaining and the defense held, setting off a wild celebration in the Sunset District of San Francisco.
SHOCKER IN SUNSET DISTRICT: St. Ignatius beats Serra with 4Q rally
"When I turned around moments after the game, every one was out of their seats," St. Ignatius coach Lenny Vandermade told SBlive this week. "And during the game, there wasn't an empty seat anywhere. That's the type of game we play for. We have another Friday night and the week after that."
That's what it's like in the WCAL with seven of the eight squads in the SBLive/High Schools on SI Top 15 rankings. Saint Francis moved to the top spot after a 48-7 win over arch-rival Bellarmine. The Lancers didn't have to use BYU running back Kingston Keanaaina much. He had just five carries, but Saint Francis had a 34-0 lead by halftime and the game was played under a running clock by midway through the third quarter.
In another big win, previous No. 9 Salinas beat previous No. 6 Palma, 39-25, despite 193 yards rushing and a touchdown from Palma sophomore back Eli Dukes, the CCS's leading rusher.
CALIFORNIA OCT. 3-5 SCHEDULE: Thursday | Friday | Saturday
TOP 25: California high school rankings (9/30/2024)
Games of the week:
TOP 15 CENTRAL COAST SECTION FOOTBALL RANKINGS (9/30/2024)
1. Saint Francis (3-1)
Previous rank: 2
Last week results: Beat Bellarmine, 48-7
Next: Friday at Mitty
2. Riordan (2-2)
Previous rank: 3
Last week results: Beat Sacred Heart Cathedral, 63-34
Next: Friday at St. Ignatius
3. St. Ignatius (3-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last week results: Beat Serra, 21-20
Next: Friday vs. Riordan
4. Los Gatos (4-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week results: Bye
Next: Friday at Pittsburg
5. Serra (1-3)
Previous rank: 1
Last week results: Lost to St. Ignatius, 21-10
Next: Saturday vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral
6. Valley Christian (2-2)
Previous rank: 10
Last week results: Beat Mitty, 47-7
Next: Friday vs. Bellarmine at SJCC
7. Salinas (3-1)
Previous rank: 9
Last week results: Beat Palma, 39-25
Next: Thursday vs. Alvarez
8. Soquel (2-2)
Previous rank: 8
Last week results: Bye
Next: Friday vs. Palma
9. Palma (3-2)
Previous rank: 6
Last week results: Lost to Salinas, 39-25
Next: Friday at Soquel
10. Mitty (3-1)
Previous rank: 7
Last week results: Lost to Valley Christian, 47-7
Next: Friday vs. Saint Francis
11. Menlo-Atherton (3-1)
Previous rank: 11
Last week results: Bye
Next: Friday vs. Aragon
12. Carmel (4-0)
Previous rank: 13
Last week results: Beat Soledad, 42-7
Next: Friday at King City
13. Menlo School (5-0)
Previous rank: HM
Last week results: Beat Miramonte, 31-7
Next: Saturday at Capuchino
14. Half Moon Bay (5-0)
Previous rank: 14
Last week results: Beat Foothill, 52-45
Next: Oct. 11 at Milpitas
15. Burlingame (3-1)
Previous rank: NR
Last week results: Bye
Next: Oct. 11 vs. Hillsdale
Honorable mention: Aptos (3-2), Christopher (4-1), Hollister (4-1), Palo Alto (4-1), Santa Teresa (4-0), Sobrato (4-0), Wilcox (3-2), Willow Glen (4-0)