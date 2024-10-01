Top 25 California high school football rankings (9/30/2024)
It was a rest for the weary, or those catching their collective breath heading into the stretch drive for the top high school football teams in California.
A whopping 15 of the Top 25 teams in the SBLive rankings were on byes last week, including all but one of the Southern Section's Trinity League, that makes up six squads. Among those is No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 2 St. John Bosco. Third-ranked 3 Mission Viejo was one of the few teams that played and once again the Diablos were impressive, with a 51-10 win over previous No. 13 Chaparral.
This should be one of the best weeks of the season, as there are five games featuring two ranked teams, including all three Trinity League games: No. 1 Mater Dei at No. 14 Santa Margarita, No. 2 St. John Bosco vs. No. 5 Orange Lutheran and No. 4 JSerra Catholic vs. No. 8 Servite.
The other big tusseles are No. 12 Luezinger versus No. 21 Inglewood and No. 17 Chaparral at honorable mention Vista Murrieta.
CALIFORNIA TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS (9/30/2024)
1. Mater Dei (4-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week results: idle
Next: Friday at Santa Margarita
2. St. John Bosco (5-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week results: Idle
Next: Friday vs. Orange Lutheran
3. Mission Viejo (5-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week results: Beat Chaparral, 51-10
Next: Friday vs. Long Beach Poly at Sofi Stadium
4. JSerra Catholic (4-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week results: Bye
Next: Oct. 4 vs. Servite
5. Orange Lutheran (4-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last week results: Bye
Next: Friday at St. John Bosco
6. De La Salle (5-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week results: Beat El Cerrito, 35-14
Next: Oct. 8 vs. European All-Stars in London
7. Corona Centennial (3-2)
Previous rank: 7
Last week results: Bye
Next: Thursday at Roosevelt
8. Servite (4-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week results: Beat St. Paul, 33-14
Next: Friday at JSerra Catholic
9. Sierra Canyon (2-3)
Previous rank: 9
Last week results: Bye
Next: Friday at Chaminade
10. Pittsburg (3-1)
Previous rank: 10
Last week results: Bye
Next: Friday vs. Los Gatos
11. Oaks Christian (3-2)
Previous rank: 11
Last week results: Bye
Next: Friday at Oxnard Pacifica
12. Leuzinger (5-0)
Previous rank: 12
Last week results: Beat Hawthorne, 61-0
Next: Friday vs. Inglewood
13. Gardena Serra (3-2)
Previous rank: 16
Last week results: Beat Los Alamitos, 42-7
Next: Friday at Loyola
14. Santa Margarita (3-2)
Previous rank: 15
Last week results: Idle
Next: Friday vs. Mater Dei
15. Folsom (4-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week results: Forfeit win over Davis, 2-0
Next: Friday at Oak Ridge
16. San Diego Lincoln (3-2)
Previous rank: 17
Last week results: Beat Sacramento Grant, 49-19
Next: Saturday vs. Los Alamitos
17. Chaparral (5-1)
Previous rank: 13
Last week results: Lost to Mission Viejo, 51-10
Next: Thursday at Vista Murrieta
18. Oak Hills (5-0)
Previous rank: 18
Last week results: Idle
Next: Thursday vs. Hesperia
19. Murrieta Valley (5-1)
Previous rank: 19
Last week results: Beat San Clemente, 35-25
Next: Thursday vs. Norco
20. Newbury Park (5-0)
Previous rank: 20
Last week results: Beat Ventura, 43-14
Next: Saturday at Santa Barbara
21. Inglewood (5-0)
Previous rank: 23
Last week results: Idle
Next: Friday at Leuzinger
22. Downey (4-1)
Previous rank: HM
Last week results: Idle
Next: Friday at La Mirada
23. Central (5-0)
Previous rank: 24
Last week results: Idle
Next: Friday vs. Clovis North
24. Clovis East (5-0)
Previous rank: 25
Last week results: Idle
Next: Friday vs. Clovis West
25. San Ramon Valley (5-0)
Previous rank: HM
Last week results: Beat Hayward, 48-0
Next: Friday at Granada
HONORABLE MENTION: Cardinal Newman (5-0), Cathedral (4-1), Cathedral Catholic (4-1), Los Alamitos (4-2), Millikan (4-2), Narbonne (4-2), San Clemente (3-3), San Juan Hills (4-1), St. Ignatius (3-1), Vista Murrieta (4-1), Yorba Linda (5-0).