Top 15 CIF North Coast Section high school football rankings; Game of the Week (10/1/2024)
Don't let a three-touchdown difference fool you. El Cerrito played the top-ranked De La Salle Spartans tough, despite a 35-14 defeat.
El Cerrito was right with the Spartans until an ill-fated long field goal try just before halftime was returned 99 yards for a touchdown by speedy Jaden Jefferson and De La Salle's defense took over from there.
Another speedster, quarterback Toa Faavae rushed for two scores, Dominic Kelley added a rushing touchdowns and Derrick Blanche accounted for 139 yards as the Spartans improved to 5-0, while El Cerrito dropped to 4-1.
Even with a fine showing, the Gauchos did drop a spot only becasue Cardinal Newman continues to impress with a 37-10 win over Northern Section power Pleasant Valley, the alma mater of Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Other impressive winners were No. 3 San Ramon Valley breezing past Hayward, 48-0, No. 7 California and No. 9 Monte Vista-Danville, all out of the East Bay Athletic League with De La Salle, won games by a combined, 72-16.
Game of the week: CCS #3 Los Gatos (4-0) at NCS #2 Pittsburg (3-1);
TOP 15 NORTH COAST SECTION FOOTBALL RANKINGS (10/1/2024)
1. De La Salle (5-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week results: Beat El Cerrito, 35-14
Next: Oct. 8 vs. European All-Star team in London
2. Pittsburg (3-1)
Previous rank: 2
Last week results: Idle
Next: Friday vs. Los Gatos
3. San Ramon Valley (4-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week's results: Beat Hayward, 48-0
Next: Friday at Granada
4. Cardinal Newman (5-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week's results: Beat Pleasant Valley-Chico, 37-10
Next: Oct. 11 at Windsor
5. El Cerrito (4-1)
Previous rank: 4
Last week's results: Lost to De La Salle, 35-14
Next: Oct. 12 at St. Mary's-Berkeley
6. San Marin (5-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week's results: Beat Ukiah, 38-31
Next: Oct. 10 vs. Marin Catholic
7. California (5-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week's results: Beat Granada, 35-10
Next: Friday at Livermore
8. Windsor (4-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week's results: Idle
Next: Friday vs. Eureka
9. Monte Vista (4-1)
Previous rank: 10
Last week's results: Beat Antioch, 37-8
Next: Friday at Dublin
10. Las Lomas (5-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week's results: Beat College Park, 44-21
Next: Friday at Northgate
11. Clayton Valley (3-2)
Previous rank: 13
Last week's results: Beat Liberty, 21-17
Next: Oct. 11 at Las Lomas
12. Liberty (3-2)
Previous rank: 11
Last week's results: Lost to Clayton Valley Charter, 21-17
Next: Friday at Antioch
13. Marin Catholic (3-2)
Previous rank: 14
Last week's results: Beat Stockton Edison, 17-7
Next: Oct. 10 at San Marin
14. Bishop O'Dowd (3-2)
Previous rank: 15
Last week's results: Beat Tennyson, 38-7
Next: Friday vs. Castro Valley
15. Salesian (4-0)
Previous rank: HM
Last week's results: Idle
Next: Saturday vs. St. Patrick-St. Vincent
HONORABLE MENTION: Acalanes (3-2), Amador Valley (2-3), American Canyon (4-0), Casa Grande (3-2), Ferndale (4-0), Heritage (4-1), Rancho Cotate (4-1), St. Vincent de Paul (3-1), Vintage (3-1).