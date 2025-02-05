Top 15 Northern California high school boys basketball rankings (2/3/2025)
The regular season is almost done. Soon, it will be time for league and section playoffs, where programs will look to bring glory to their school and fight for a spot in the state and NorCal regionals.
Each of the top 15 teams will likely reach the regionals, but the Central Section, unlike the others will either be placed in the South or the North. That's a big question for a program such as No. 1 St. Joseph of Santa Maria, which has gone both directions the last three years, heading South in 2022, North in 2023 and back South in 2024.
For what we are doing — our Northern California rankings — we place all Central Section teams in the North, along with the other sections: Central Coast, North Coast, Sac-Joaquin, Northern, Oakland and San Francisco.
Northern California Boys Basketball Top 15 (2/4/2025)
1. St. Joseph-Santa Maria (25-1)
The duo of Tounde Yessoufou and Julius Price has the Knights still at the top of NorCal. Beat Weston Ranch in their last game (93-62). Hit the road to face Templeton on Tuesday for their next game.
2. Archbishop Riordan (18-1)
The best team in the Bay Area, with their only loss this season coming against SoCal's JSerra Catholic in a December tournament (52-47). The Crusaders beat Bellarmine in their last game (75-34). Face Mitty at home on Tuesday in their next game.
3. Salesian (21-2)
Lost their second game of the season to No. 1 St. Joseph on Jan. 25 (76-67). The Pride have gotten back on track and have won two straight since, beating St. Patrick-St. Vincent (91-41) and Saint Mary's (61-50). Face Bethel at home in their next game on Tuesday.
4. De La Salle (21-3)
Have not lost since MLK Day when they lost to Sunnyslope (53-46). The Spartans have won five straight since then, most recently beating Livermore (66-47). Face Granada on the road on Tuesday.
5. Lincoln-Stockton (22-2)
Winners of seven straight, most recently beating Lodi (69-49). Will host Modesto Christian at home on Wednesday, in a rematch from Jan. 13.
6. Inderkum (21-1)
Only loss this season was to Mission Bay in a tournament in December (60-40). Have not lost since, most recently beating Vista del Lago on the road (78-70). Will hit the road to face Bella Vista on Wednesday.
7. Clovis North (21-5)
Winners of four straight, most recently beating Clovis at home (65-46). Have three regular season games remaining, all on the road. Face Central on Tuesday in a rematch from Jan. 17.
8. Folsom (20-3)
Winners of two straight, beating Davis Sr. (76-28) and most recently, Granite Bay (81-44). Will host Del Oro on Tuesday.
9. Buchanan (20-3)
Have won five straight, most recently beating Central (53-39). Have three regular season games remaining. Will face Clovis West on the road on Tuesday.
10. San Ramon Valley (17-7)
On a seven game winning streak, most recently beating Foothill (84-49). Face Dublin at home on Tuesday in their penultimate game of the regular season.
11. Dublin (21-3)
Have won three straight, beating Granada in its most recent game (62-54). Only losses this season have been against De La Salle (53-49), California (61-60/OT) and Crespi (64-59). Travel to San Ramon Valley on Tuesday.
12. Liberty (22-2)
The Lions have not lost since Dec. 19. In their most recent game, they beat Freedom on the road (74-65). They host Deer Valley on Friday in their next to last game of the regular season.
13. Monterey Trail (19-5)
Have won two straight, beating Elk Grove (68-57) and Laguna Creek (70-53). Face Consumnes Oaks at home on Friday.
14. Modesto Christian (18-7)
Have won two straight games, beating Lodi (74-51) and West (66-43). Have three regular season games left, with two of them being on the road. Travel to Lincoln-Stockton in a huge NorCal clash on Wednesday.
15. St. Ignatius (14-5)
The Wildcats have won two straight, beating Serra (66-60) and Valley Christian (63-51) in their last two games. Host Sacred Heart Cathedral on Tuesday.