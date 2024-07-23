Top 2027 football prospect, Richie Wesley, windmill dunks in Crocs (video)
Most basketball players can't pull off a windmill dunk, but Sierra Canyon High football player Richie Wesley can ... in Crocs.
The display of athleticism is even more impressive when you consider Wesley's size at 6-foot-5. 250 pounds, that of which makes him one of the nation's top high school football prospects for the 2027 class at defensive end.
HIGHLIGHTS: Richie Wesley freshman season 9.5 sacks
In the video, Wesley shows he's in Crocs before casually approaching the rim, leaping off two feet and throwing down a windmill dunk in the Sierra Canyon gym.
Wesley is still too young to garner a 247Sports rating, but it's very likely he'll be stamped a 5-star recruit in the near future considering he already has college offers from Georgia, Miami, USC, Oklahoma and Oregon.
The phenom edge rusher made waves as a 14-year-old freshman last season when he recorded six sacks in his first two games against JSerra and Oaks Christian, respectively. He finished the season with 9.5 sacks, 50 tackles, one fumble recovery, and was named SBLive's 2023 Freshman of the Year.
Wesley could be Southern California's next defensive line prospect since names like Kayvon Thibodeau (Oaks Christian/Oregon/New York Giants) and Mason Graham (Servite/Michigan).
Only time will tell ... but for now, casual windmill dunks off two feet will keep college recruiters salivating.