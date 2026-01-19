Top 25 Players to Watch at the 28th Marin Luther King Jr. Classic at De La Salle
The list of all-time greats to have played in the Martin Luther King Jr. Classic presented by De La Salle include current NBA standouts Aaron Gordon (Archbishop Mitty) and Jalen Green (San Joaquin Memorial).
The list of current standouts to play in the 28th event in 2026 is deep and skilled.
The Classic is scheduled for seven games starting at 10 a.m. Monday at De La Salle. See graphic below.
Here’s the best of the best, with the ranking based on what they’ve done thus far in high school, where they project at the next level and/or simply interest in watching them play.
1. Julius Price (St. Joseph)
The 6-2, 190-pound shooting guard is a fourth-year starter for one of the state’s top programs. He’s piled up more than 2,000 career points and has signed to Stanford. Ranked the No. 6 senior recruit by 247Sports. He’s averaging 23.5 points per game as a senior and scored more than 20 points 13 times this season and at least 30 four times with a high of 39.
2. JRob Croy (Riverside Poly)
The 6-5 senior combo guard and St. Mary’s College-signee will be watched closely by locals who want a preview of things to come up in Moraga. A three-level scorer, he showed what he could do last season here, scoring 26 points in a 66-56 win over Moreau Catholic at last year’s MLK Classic. He’s ranked No. 10 in the state for the Class of 2026 by 247Sports
3. Elias Obenyah (Salesian)
The 6-foot-4 senior combo guard is a Stanford signee and ranked No. 14 in his class for California by 247Sports. As his outside shot has improved, up the recruiting ranks he’s climbed. A relentless slasher, defender and scorer.
4. Andrew Hilman (Riordan)
The 6-4 senior point guard is a fourth-year starter and signed to USF. He leads the state’s No. 4 team and continues to improve in every facet. Ranked the 18th best senior in California by 247Sports. Whatever the Crusaders need him to do, Hilman delivers
5. JP Pihtovs (Riordan)
One of the most active big men on the West Coast, the 6-9 senior is a dunk and block machine. He’s ranked the 20th top senior recruit in California. Nevada, USF and UCSB have all offered.
6. Malcolm Price (St. Joseph)
The younger brother of Julius, the 6-foot junior is a pure scorer and three-level scorer averaging 22.0 points per game. He’s ranked the ninth best junior in the state by 247Sports.
7. Robbie Long (Central Catholic)
The 6-4 senior combo guard has already committed to Loyola Maryland. A remarkable all-around athlete, he was also the team’s starting quarterback on the football team.
8. Parker Spees (San Joaquin Memorial)
The 6-9 senior shooting guard has seven college offers: Fresno State, Boston University, Montana, Northeastern, Pepperdine, UC Irvine and UC Riverside.
9. Zamir Paschal (Central Catholic, Portland, Ore.)
The No. 1 senior recruit from the Class of 2026, the 6-1 senior point guard has offers from Portland State and Portland. He’s ranked the 18th top point guard in the country by 247Sports.
10. Trevor Dickson (Modesto Christian)
A 6-4 shooting guard, Dickson is ranked the 17th best junior in the state, according to 247Sports. He’s averaging 21.1 points at midseason for the Crusaders.
11. Boss Mhoon (King’s Academy)
The wiry 6-5 sophomore is the No. 37 recruit in the nation for his Class and averages 16.7 points per game. He helped his team to a Northern California title as a freshman. He’s likely out with a fractured ankle he suffered in December. He already has offers from Stanford, Nevada, USF and San Diego.
12. Carlton Perrilliat Jr. (Salesian)
A third-year starter for one of the state’s top programs, the dynamic 6-5 wing averaged better than 17 points per game last season. He’s one of the rare athletes in recent history to earn first-team All-Metro honors by the San Francisco Chronicle in both football and basketball. He’s a star wide receiver and defender for Salesian’s football squad.
13. William Phillips (Sacramento)
At 6-8 and highly skilled, Phillips is one of the most intriguing freshmen in California. Phillips had 23 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks in three quarters in a win over Rodriguez and 22 points and 14 rebounds against top Nevada squad Bishop Manogue. The Dragons are filled with young prospects, including another freshman King Griffin, a 6-foot point guard, and 6-9 junior Moshae Ward.
14. Samto Patrick (Modesto Christian)
One of the few players on the list to average a double-double, the 6-9 freshman averages 11.6 points and 11.4 rebounds in the first 16 games. He had 25 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks in an 82-56 win over Liberty-Bakersfield earlier this season.
15. Abrahim Monawar (De La Salle)
The only returning starter for the 28-5 Spartans from a year ago that won its first NCS Open Division title, the 6-1 senior guard controls everything for Marcus Schroeder’s squad. A lights out 3-point shooter, fantastic ball-handler and distributor and tenacious defender.
16. CJ Clayman (St. Pius)
The 6-6 senior combo guard is considered a low major Division 1 prospect. He had 27 points in a big 67-62 win over JSerra Catholic earlier this season.
17. Davit Pachulia (De La Salle)
The 6-4 junior has come into his own after sitting behind three All-League front line players, Pachulia is the team’s leading scorer in the early going at 13.4 points per game, including a career 29-point outburst last week in a victory over Dougherty Valley. He’s the oldest son of former NBA veteran and two-time champion with the Warriors, Zaza Pachulia. See profile
18. Isaac Bongen (Central Catholic)
The 6-2 junior shooting guard is ranked the second best player overall in the state for the Class of 2027.
19. Isaiah Clendinen (Moreau Catholic)
The 6-1 junior guard is the team’s leading scorer at 19.4 points per game, a big jump from 6.5 as a sophomore. He scored more than 20 points eight times in the team’s first 14 games, with a high of 30 in a 64-49 win over James Logan.
20. Kaiden Gibbs (Bishop O’Dowd)
One of several hot prospects for the Dragons, the 6-4 senior had 16 points in a win over California-San Ramon on Saturday. He, GJ Hill-Thomas, a 6-foot junior, 6-5 senior Naas Griffin and 6-6 senior Ajahni Charles are three more among other prospects for the Dragons.
21. Mariano Lopez-Aarden (De La Salle)
One of the most improved players on the list, the 6-7 senior forward is tied with Pachulia for top scoring honors. Long, lean and excellent jumper, Lopez-Aarden plays well above the rim and had 19 points and 14 rebounds last week in a big win over Dublin. He and 6-8 junior Olanre Owoborode, a transfer from Heritage, make a dynamic duo down low for the Spartans.
22. JJ Saucedo (Palma-Salinas)
A fourth-year starting guard for the Chieftains, he’s a big reason the team started the season 13-1. The 5-10 senior keys an offense that has piled up more than 70 points nine times, including a 104-66 win over Carmel.
23. Leon Powe Jr. (Salesian)
The 6-6 senior is the son of the former Oakland Tech, Cal and NBA standout who won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics. Powe is one of several Pride players who could put up bigger numbers in other programs, but is part of one of the state’s top teams year-in and year out. Others such as junior guard Asante Johnson, senior forward Jahlil Lindsey, senior guard Isaiah Davis are others who fit under that description.
24. Sajjin Sidhu (San Joaquin Memorial)
The 6-3 senior shooting guard is a lights-out three-point shooter and great scoring complement to Spees. He went over the 1,000 career scoring milestone earlier this season. He made six 3s and had five assists in a 76-36 win over Garces earlier this season.
25. Claxton Ladine (King’s Academy)
A lights-out shooter, Ladine is the team’s leading scorer at 17.6 points per game. He was a key performer for last year’s Northern California Division 3 championship team. Over the last two seasons, a span of 46 games, he’s drilled 138 three-pointers in 362 attempts.