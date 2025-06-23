Top California 2026 high school football wideout flips from Georgia to Miami
One of California's top wideouts has flipped his college commitment.
Mission Viejo's star wideout Vance Spafford (2026) announced he's flipping from his commitment from Georgia to Miami.
The four-star wideout made his pledge to the Bulldogs in November of 2024. Since then, Spafford has been on visits to Washington and UCLA while peeking the interest of programs like Miami and USC, according to reports from ESPN.
Spafford decided to flip to Miami on Monday via social media.
Spafford is listed at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds and ranked the No. 12 wideout in the country according to 247Sports. He's California's No. 17 overall prospect in the class of 2026.
Spafford has been a standout since he touched the football field as a freshman, but has been putting up gawdy numbers the past two seasons, combining for 2,593 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns.
Spafford is known for his quickness in tight spaces and precise route-running. Here's what National Recruiting Analyst from 247Sports Greg Biggins says about Spafford:
"Gifted wide out and has some rare traits that should allow him to be a dominant player at the next level. Elite as a route runner and looks like a college player already in his ability to turn a defender and get separation. Extremely quick and explosive off the line and has the down field speed to separate. Runs well after the catch and shows the ability to make multiple defenders miss in the open field. Not a big receiver at a shade under 5-foot-11 but has a strong upper body and can easily beat press coverage and is tough to bring down one on one. Wins 50-50 and contested catches and shows advanced ball awareness. Explodes getting in and out of his breaks and should offer value as a punt and kick returner as well. Highly instinctive football player combining polish and explosive big play ability. A fun prospect to track over the coming years and has the skill set to play on Sunday’s."
