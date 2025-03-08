Top California baseball prospect with MLB bloodlines hits walk-off HR to beat top program
Are we surprised?
Oaks Christian senior Quentin Young showed why he's one of the best high school baseball prospects in the country when he belted a walk-off, 3-run homerun to take down top-ranked Harvard-Westlake 5-3 at home on Friday.
Young is the nephew of former major league players Delmon and Dmitri Young. Clearly, hitting home runs is a family thing. Delmon and Dmitri each amassed more than 100 homers in their MLB careers.
Young, an LSU commit listed at 6-foot-6, 225 pounds, is projected to be drafted in the 2025 MLB Draft. He's currently ranked the 42nd-best prep prospect, according to JustBaseball.com. He reclassified from the graduating class of 2026 to 2025 to make himself draft eligible sooner.
Oaks Christian, under new coach Rick Hirtensteiner, has started the season 4-2. Young is off to a hot start from the plate with six hits, five homers and 12 RBIs (and batting .375). Young, who's known for playing third base, is playing shortstop this season for the Lions.
According to Perfect Game, a well-respected scouting website dedicated to baseball, Young "stands out physically with sculpted build ... top of the scale bat speed and raw power ... huge arm strength."
Young is the No. 16 overall baseball prospect in the country for the 2025 class, according to Prep Baseball Report, and the No. 6 prospect in the state.
