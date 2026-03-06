Top California Throwers Set to Clash at John Godina Invitational in Sherman Oaks

Southern California’s throwing community will take center stage Saturday when many of the state’s top high school shot put and discus athletes gather for the John Godina Throwers Invitational at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks.

Named after Olympic champion and former UCLA standout John Godina, the early-season meet provides one of the first major opportunities for elite throwers to measure themselves against strong competition and establish marks that could shake up the early California rankings.

Unlike traditional track invitationals that focus primarily on running events, the Godina Invitational places the spotlight squarely on the throwing circle, offering shot put and discus athletes a rare stage where their events headline the meet.

The mastermind behind the meet — and the throwing culture surrounding it — is Notre Dame head throws and strength coach Nick Garcia, who has quietly built one of the most respected high school throwing programs in the country.

Coach Nick Garcia with some of his 2026 Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) throwing squad | Nick Garcia

Garcia has served as the strength and throws coach at Notre Dame High School since 2003, producing a long list of elite throwers along the way. During his tenure, Garcia has coached more than 60 CIF finalists, five CIF champions and at least 10 CIF state meet qualifiers, while helping develop 17 boys who have surpassed the 55-foot mark in the shot put. And that's not including the clients he has outside of the school via Garcia performance. Many throwers across the whole southern section train with him in person with some throwers driving more than 100 miles just for one eekly training session.

Garcia himself was an accomplished thrower, winning two Big Sky Conference titles in the shot put at Cal State Northridge before turning his focus toward coaching and athletic development.

His reputation extends well beyond the Notre Dame campus. Garcia holds a Level 5 coaching certification through World Athletics (formerly IAAF) and is also a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) and USA Weightlifting–certified coach. He has presented on training and athletic development at major clinics including the LA84 Advanced Clinic, the Canadian National Throws Conference and World Athletics coaching courses, and serves as a faculty member for the Gambetta Athletic Improvement Network (GAIN).

With that foundation in place, the John Godina Throwers Invitational has become an extension of the program’s philosophy — creating an early-season stage where some of California’s best throwers can measure themselves against elite competition.

Several Godina invitational athletes already among California’s early leaders

As the outdoor season begins to take shape, several athletes competing in Sherman Oaks already sit near the top of the California state rankings. (Note: rankings are based on 2026 outdoor marks registered for the individuals high school listed on athletic.net)

Leading the way on the girls side is Jaslene Massey, a senior from Aliso Niguel who currently holds the No. 1 ranking in California in both the girls shot put and discus.

Massey has thrown 15.65 meters (51'4") in the shot put and 54.84 meters (179'11") in the discus this season, marks that place her among the best throwers in the country early in the year ranking No.1 in the nation for discus and No. 2 for shotput.

Villa Park junior Chloe Hudson also enters the meet ranked in both events. Hudson currently sits No. 7 in California in the girls shot put with a mark of 11.99 meters (39'4"), while her discus throw of 41.33 meters (135'7") ranks No. 7 in the state. (She hit a throw of 12.60 meters (41'4") at an all comers meet in January, and hit 42.67 meters (140' 0") in discus last season as a sophomore)

Arroyo Grande sophomore Chloe Bronson arrives in Sherman Oaks ranked in both events as well. Bronson currently sits No. 28 in California in the shot put with a throw of 10.91 meters (35'9.5"), while her 36.27 meter (119'0") discus throw ranks No. 21 in the state.

Her teammate Payton Shrock is also represented in the rankings, currently sitting No. 32 in California in the shot put with a mark of 10.81 meters (35'5.5") while ranking No. 33 in the discus with a throw of 34.57 meters (113'5").

Redondo Union senior Bo Ausmus (also a standout football player committed to Fresno State) currently holds the No. 1 ranking in the boys shot put in California after launching a throw of 18.36 meters (60'3") earlier this season. Ausmus also holds the eighth best discus mark in the state with a best of 49.76 meters (163'3") (Video below is from last outdoor season)

Etiwanda senior Drew Harisay sits just behind him as the No. 2 ranked shot put thrower in the state with a mark of 18.17 meters (59'7.5"). Harisay has also thrown 51.59 meters (169'3") in the discus, ranking No. 5 in California.

Palos Verdes senior Kaviani Carlson enters the meet ranked No. 4 in California in the shot put with a mark of 17.53 meters (57'6"), while his 48.62 meter (159'6") throw places him No. 16 in the discus.

Ayala junior Joshua Komrosky is another thrower to watch. Komrosky currently ranks No. 6 in California in the shot put with a mark of 17.48 meters (57'4") while also sitting No. 4 in the state in the discus with a throw of 53.26 meters (174'9"). Josh is returning and trying to defend being the topped ranked thrower in his class as he finished last outdoor season with the best discus mark in the state for all sophomores and was only half a foot off the lead in shotput.

Murrieta Valley senior Cole Clark also enters the meet ranked in both events, currently sitting No. 10 in California in the shot put with a throw of 16.81 meters (55'2") and No. 13 in the discus with a mark of 48.74 meters (159'11").

Notre Dame will also feature multiple ranked throwers competing on their home campus.

Senior Jordan Peck currently ranks No. 22 in California in the shot put with a mark of 16.12 meters (52'10.5"), while his discus throw of 48.03 meters (157'7") ranks No. 19 in the state.

Teammate Palmer Connery, a junior, enters the meet ranked No. 25 in California in the shot put with a throw of 15.93 meters (52'3"), while his discus throw of 45.82 meters (150'4") ranks No. 32 in the state.

With so many ranked throwers competing across both events, the Godina Invitational could produce several marks that reshape the early California leaderboard.

Throwers to watch at the Arcadia Invitational

Several athletes competing in Sherman Oaks could soon find themselves on an even bigger stage at the Arcadia Invitational, widely considered one of the premier high school track meets in the United States.

Early-season performances often help determine which throwers receive invitations to compete in Arcadia’s elite fields.

Massey enters the season as one of the athletes to watch nationally after already producing two of the best marks in California.

Harisay, Komrosky and Carlson also appear poised for strong seasons after already producing top-five marks in their respective events.

Ausmus, who has already surpassed the 60-foot barrier in the shot put this season, immediately becomes one of the top contenders to watch in California.

Clark and Hudson also enter the meet ranked inside the state leaderboard and could continue climbing the rankings as the season progresses.

Early season momentum building in California throws

The John Godina Throwers Invitational serves as one of the earliest major checkpoints in the California high school track and field season.

Strong performances in Sherman Oaks could quickly move athletes up the state rankings and position them for invitations to larger meets such as the Arcadia Invitational and Mt. SAC Relays.

For many of the athletes competing Saturday, the meet represents the first major step toward much bigger goals later this spring — including CIF section championships, the CIF Masters meet and ultimately the CIF State Championships in Clovis.

Meet Info: John Godina Throwers Invitational

Nick Garcia

The John Godina Throwers Invitational will take place Saturday, March 7, 2026 at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, bringing together some of the top high school throwers from across California for an early-season showcase in the shot put and discus.

With several athletes already posting strong marks this spring, the meet provides another opportunity to climb the California track and field rankings as the 2026 outdoor season continues to build toward the CIF championship series later this spring.