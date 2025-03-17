Top Performances in California High School Baseball (March 10-15)
Now that basketball season is officially over in California, focus has now fully switched to baseball, where the attention is now on the young stars who step out onto the diamond. Another week of action brought on some more big time performances all through the Golden State.
Here are 20 of the top performances from up and down the state from games played on March 10-15.
Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school baseball fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to mitch@scorebooklive.com and dylangrausz@gmail.com. Among reports attained from: Sacramento Bee, Bay Area News Group and MaxPreps.
March 10-15 California Top Baseball Performers
Ethan Ash, a senior at Cal Lutheran, combined for five RBIs in three games last week, going 1-for-3 with two RBIs in a 3-1 win over Cornerstone Christian on March 10, 2-for-2 with three RBIs in a 6-3 loss to Hesperia Christian. In the final game of the week, he went 0-for-2 in a 16-0 loss to Cornerstone on March 14. He is hitting .786 with a home run, nine doubles, four triples and 31 RBIs so far this season.
Blayne Ballard, a senior at Northgate, went 2-for-3 in a 7-2 win over Shasta on March 15, extending his hitting streak to four straight games to begin the new season. He is hitting .667 and has helped the Broncos start off the '25 campaign undefeated at 4-0.
Brock Barrick, a senior at Kelseyville, had a massive game in a 20-0 win over Pierce on March 11, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and four RBIs. So far this season, he is hitting .800 with a home run and 10 RBIs in 10 at-bats.
Lorenzo Collazo, a senior at Lincoln-San Jose, went 4-for-5 with two runs scored, two doubles and six RBIs in a 17-1 win over Del Mar on March 11. Through nine games so far this spring, he is hitting .323 with two doubles and 11 RBIs in 31 at-bats.
Diego Deluna, a senior at Pittsburg, struck out eight batters in five innings of work in a 6-0 win over Clayton Valley on March 13, allowing only two hits and a walk. A big piece for Pittsburg last season, Deluna is leading a staff that has helped the Pirates start 7-0 this spring.
Josh Fiori, a senior at Escalon, struck out eight batters in a 14-1 win over Sonora on March 12, allowing only five hits and an unearned run through five innings of work. So far this season, he has a 2-1 win-loss record with a 2.07 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 23.2 innings of work.
Jake Fletcher, a senior at Justin-Siena, combined for seven RBIs in two games last week, going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in a 9-1 win over Pinole Valley on March 13 and going 2-for-3 with a run scored, a home run and five RBIs in a 5-0 win over St. Patrick-St. Vincent on March 15. He is hitting .480 with 20 RBIs to begin this season.
JP Harmon, a junior at Novato, had 15 strikeouts in a 5-1 over Archie Williams on March 13, allowing only two hits and a walk through five innings of work. With a 1-1 win-loss record and a 1.11 ERA in four appearances so far this season, Novato is currently 4-3 to begin this new season.
Josh Jannicelli, a senior at Cardinal Newman, struck out 10 in seven innings in a 1-0 win over Valley Christian on March 15, allowing only two hits while walking two. In four appearances so far this season, the 6-foot-6 flamethrower is 2-2 with a 0.48 ERA, with 25 strikeouts in 14.2 innings pitched and has the Cardinals on a two-game winning streak.
John Kepner, a senior at Santa Clara, combined for nine RBIs in three games last week, going 2-for-3 with two triples and two RBIs in an 11-4 win over Monta Vista on March 11, 3-for-4 with five RBIs in a 16-0 win over MacDonald on March 13 and 1-for-4 with a run scored, a double and a pair of RBIs in a 16-6 loss to Woodside on March 15. He is hitting .429 with two doubles, three triples and 18 RBIs in 21 at-bats to begin the new season.
John Labno, a senior at Hilmar, brought in three RBIs in an 8-4 win over Ripon Christian on March 13, going 2-for-5 with a run scored and a double as well. So far this season, he is hitting .424 with a home run, three doubles and 17 RBIs and has Hilmar at 9-0 to start the 2025 campaign.
Mike Martinez, a freshman at Modesto Christian, combined for 15 strikeouts in two appearances last week, striking out four batters while allowing only two hits and a walk over three innings of work in a 12-2 loss to Le Grand and striking out 11 while walking two over four innings of work in a 7-3 loss to Waterford on March 15. So far this season, he has a 1-4 win-loss record and a 2.78 ERA in seven appearances.
Griffin Messenger, a junior at Justin-Siena, struck out nine in 6.1 innings in a 9-1 win over Pinole Valley on March 13, allowing six hits, a run and two walks. So far this season, he is 3-0 with a 0.38 ERA in four appearances, with 31 strikeouts in 18.2 innings of work.
Cameron Millar, a senior at Alhambra, struck out 11 while only walking two and having a no-hitter through four innings of work in a 9-3 win over St. Joseph Notre Dame on March 11. So far this season, he is 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA in three starts, striking out 28 batters through 13 innings.
David Pena, a sophomore at San Lorenzo, went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and a pair of RBIs in a 15-2 win over Bethel on March 11. He is hitting .750 with 11 RBIs so far and has the Grizzlies at 6-0 to start the new campaign.
Jack Pezzolo, a senior at Cardinal Newman, struck out 13 in five innings of work in a 12-1 win over Ukiah on March 13, allowing only two hits, a run and a walk. In three appearances this season, he is 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA, striking out 26 in 12 innings of work.
Jose Rodriguez, a junior at Indio, combined for 14 strikeouts in two games last week, striking out 10 while allowing three hits, one run and two walks in seven innings of work in a 5-1 win over San Jacinto and striking out four in two innings of work in a 3-2 loss to Pioneer. Currently has a 2-0 win-loss record with a 1.45 ERA in seven appearances.
Kanon Schiller, a junior at Burroughs, combined to hit five RBIs in three games last week, going 2-for-2 with three runs scored, two doubles and two RBIs in a 9-0 win over Foothill-Bakersfield on March 10, 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in an 8-6 loss to Sultana on March 13 and 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs in a 10-3 win over Barstow on March 14. He is currently hitting .500 with 19 RBIs in 32 at-bats through 10 games so far.
Lance Takamura, a senior at Leigh, combined for six RBIs in two games last week, going 1-for-2 with two RBIs in an 8-4 win over Los Gatos on March 10 and going 2-for-2 with a run scored and four RBIs in a 10-0 win over Homestead on March 14. He is hitting .471 with two doubles and 11 RBIs so far this season.
Wesley Vega, a junior at James Logan, struck out 11 in a 5-0 win over Dougherty Valley, pitching all seven innings while allowing only two hits and a walk. So far this season, he is 1-3 with a 2.58 ERA in four appearances.