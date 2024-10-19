High School

Tower of Texas commit John Mills says he's looking forward to winning national titles with Arch Manning

Watch the massive St. Ignatius-San Francisco offensive tackle in action Friday versus Saint Francis; He says committing to the Longhorns 'makes me feel more proud of my pick every day'

Mitch Stephens, Matt Solorio

At 6-6 and 330 pounds, John Mills (middle) always stands out in a crowd. The St. Ignatius-San Francisco offensive tackle can't wait to get started at Texas where he's looking forward to 'winning some national championships with him.'
At 6-6 and 330 pounds, John Mills (middle) always stands out in a crowd. The St. Ignatius-San Francisco offensive tackle can't wait to get started at Texas where he's looking forward to 'winning some national championships with him.' / Photo: Paul Ghiglieri

It wasn't the best day of John Mills' young life — following a tough 27-13 league home loss to rival Saint Francis — but there's so much to look forward to.

The massive 6-foot-6, 330-pound senior tackle and his St. Ignatius of San Francisco teammates still have league, Central Coast Section and even state title aspirations in sight.

But it's also nice knowing you're locked and loaded to play for the Texas Longhorns, heading into today's 4:30 p.m. (PT) home game against Georgia. The Longhorns (6-0) are ranked No. 1 in the country and Georgia (5-1) is No. 5.

St. Ignatius' enormous 6-6, 315-pound left tackle John Mills (75), a Texas commit, protects the blindside of quarterback Soren Hummel with a strong rush from Saint Francis senior Solomone Pifeleti in San Francisco on Oct. 18, 2024. Saint Francis won the game 27-13. / Photo: Eric Taylor

Battered, sweaty and emotionally bruised after the Wildcats gave up 27 unanswered points in the second half (see game action below), Mills was asked by Matt Solorio what was the difference with him picking Texas over 15 other schools, including Florida, Washington, Cal and Nebraska.

"(Offensive coordinator and line coach Kyle) Flood," he said. "It was the entire staff that all showed love, that's what it was.

"You know, the number one team in the country makes me feel more proud of my pick every day."

It also helps to have a quarterback like Arch Manning, the nephew of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli, taking snaps for the Longhorns. Arch Manning is a redshirt freshman, the nation's No. 1 recruit overall from the Class of 2023 according to 247Sports.

Manning recently took over for injured (abdominal strain) starter Quinn Ewers who took part in practice this week, but is questionable for Saturday's big showdown. Either way, it appears Manning is the quarterback of the future. Ewers is likely to turn pro after this season.

Asked if he's met Manning yet and Mills said: "Yeah, he's a great guy, super humble guy. I met him at a camp there, walked up to him and said hi, me and my mom. I didn't have an offer or any stars at the time. So I appreciated that.

St. Ignatius senior tackle John Mills (75), a University of Texas commit, had a dominating night but it wasn't enough for the Wildcats, who gave up 27 unanswered points in the second half of a 27-13 home loss in San Francisco on Oct. 18, 2024 / Photo: Eric Taylor

"I'm looking forward to winning some national championships with him."

Mills is a three-star recruit and rising. He's the No. 41 recruit overall in California from the Class of 2025. St. Ignatius coach Lenny Vandermade, a four-year starter at USC where he won a collegiate national crown in 2003 before a brief NFL career with the Ravens and Steelers, thinks Mills can play on Sundays.

"He's builit to play at the NFL level," Vandermade said. "Yes, he's 6-6, 330, but he's proportioned right. He's got broad shoulders and is strong throughout his hip girdle.

"But it's his energy and intensity that is rare at the offensive line position."

That's why he's got all those offers, including the No. 1 team in the land. Asked if any other schools are contacting him and Mills said: "Yes, there's Washington, Florida, Cal still hitting me up."

Asked if he had any other trips planned and Mills said: "Yeah, I want to go to the Kentucky game maybe. I wanted to go to the Georgia game, but that one wasn't possible"

Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Matt Solorio
MATT SOLORIO

Matt Solorio is a multimedia journalist from the San Francisco Bay Area covering high school football. He combines playing experience as a defensive end at City College of San Francisco with coaching experience at Archbishop Riordan High School to deliver exciting, in-depth content to high school football fans.

