Future Texas Longhorn John Mills has that NFL look says his high school coach, former Baltimore Raven

BREAKING: Class of 2025 IOL John Mills has Committed to Texas, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’6 330 IOL from San Francisco, CA chose the Longhorns over Michigan, Tennessee, & Florida



“Made it home🤘🏻 SEC get ready”https://t.co/WDsbbkgjWh pic.twitter.com/4Sh2GPKPRm