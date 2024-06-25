Future Texas Longhorn John Mills has that NFL look says his high school coach, former Baltimore Raven
It didn't take Lenny Vandermade long to realize he was getting something special when he arrived at St. Ignatius High School-San Francisco in the spring of 2023.
The then 42-year old coach was immediately impressed with the school's 167-year history, the Wildcats mythical national championship in 1967 that was led by future NFL Hall of Famer Dan Fouts, along with the storied Bruce-Mahoney rivalry game with Sacred Heart Cathedral, honoring World War II veterans lost in battle.
But Vandermade's most present treasure was 6-foot-6, 330-pound offensive lineman John Mills, who on Monday announced his commitment to the University of Texas.
Vandermade, an All-American offensive lineman for mythical national Mater Dei-Santa Ana in 1996, a four-year starter at USC, where he won a collegiate national crown in 2003 before a brief NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburg Steelers, immediately an impressive frame.
But it didn't take long for him to figure out the frame fit the future.
"He's builit to play at the NFL level," Vandermade said. "Yes, he's 6-6, 330, but he's proportioned right. He's got broad shoulders and is strong throughout his hip girdle.
"But it's his energy and intensity that is rare at the offensive line position."
Vandermade has been around the position and game — at every level — to know. He coached collegiately at San Diego State, the University of San Diego and USC, before giving back to the high schools at Loyola-Los Angeles and Santa Margarita.
He also has NFL interships with the 2015 Super Bowl champion Broncos and the 2018 Minnesota Vikings.
"John loves to practice," Vandermade said. "He does special teams all the time. I have to pull him off of it.
"He just loves the game, not only the physical aspect of it but the technical side as well. He wants to be great."
It's the mindset, not the physicality, what should make California's No. 43 recruit and nation's No. 40 tackle ready immediately to help the Longhorns.
He picked Texas over 15 other offers, including Florida, Washington, Cal and Nebraska where he all made official visits.
"He's willing to learn and doesn't get discouraged," Vandermade said. "That's kudos to his mom (Jennifer) and dad (Alden)."
Alden is a former Navy Seal, which Vandermade said "I think instilled the Seal attitude of not only rising to the occasion but falling back on your training."
That's music to the ears of the Longhorns, who have now received four verbal commitments from offensive linemen. "I love Texas and (offensive line/offensive coordinator) Coach (Kyle) Flood and the way the program is going," Mills told 247Sports national recruiting director Brandon Huffman. "Coach Floord and his development and the belief in me and the players surrounding him. .... the coming years they will win the SEC and a national championship.
"They're nuts for football at Texas. It's insane how much they care about football."
Mills does also. He plans to enroll early to Texas after finishing his senior year and season in December.
Vandermade has other visions for his two-time All-West Catholic Athletic League performer.
"I really see John Mills playing on Sundays," Vandermade said.
- Monday's announcement wasn't the only big news around the St. Ignatius program. Vandermade's 6-4, 285-pound son, who earned all-WCAL honors last season as a freshman, received his first Division I offer from San Jose State. That was immediatly followed up with his second, from San Diego State.