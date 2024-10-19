BYU-bound RB Kingston Keanaaina flips script for Saint Francis in 27-13 WCAL win at St. Ignatius
SAN FRANCISCO — A 27-0 run in the second half might have surprised, if not shocked, many at J.B. Murphy Field in Sunset District of San Francisco on Friday night.
But not Kingston Keanaaina.
What the 5-foot-11, 200-pound senior says and certainly what he does on the football field goes for the Saint Francis Lancers, who flipped the script on a 13-0 deficit to run past St. Ignatius in a resounding 27-13 West Catholic Athletic League victory in a battle of the Central Coast Section's top two teams.
Keanaaina rushed 22 times for 212 yards and three touchdowns in the second alone as the Lancers (6-1, 4-0), ranked 25th in the state by SBLive Sports, remained at the top of the WCAL with Valley Christian (5-2, 4-0), a 21-7 winner over Sacred Heart Cathedral.
"It's the city man, it's what we expect" Keanaaina said.
The enthusiastic St. Ignatius student section certainly kept things interesting, even during a slightly sloppy but well-defended first half when Keanaaina was held to minus-one yard rushing.
The Wildcats (5-2, 3-1), who recorded stirring comeback home wins over favored Serra and Riordan looked in complete command, thanks to their lockdown defense — especially against Keanaaina, the CCS's leading rusher and school's career rushing leader — and a pair of short touchdowns runs by Jarious Hogan.
"They had hit us in the mouth that first half and really kind of dictated everything" Saint Francis head coach Greg Calcagno said.
Fresh off his second 300-plus-yard rushing yard masterpiece of the season the previous week in a 27-21 win over two-time defending WCAL champion Serra, Keanaaina struggled to get anything going early on the ground. St. Ignatius' defensive line was ready for the St. Francis power run scheme, consistently forcing Keanaaina to bounce outside the tackles, only to be swarmed by rallying defensive backs.
The first quarter was a game of field position that ended with St. Ignatius up 6-0. Saint Francis wasn't finding success with runs, quick screens, or play-action. The Lancers also fumbled a snap in their own red zone with a couple minutes left in the first half and Hogan turned it into his second TD of the game, to go up 13-0.
The second half was a different story entirely, starting with a beautiful 80-yard touchdown scamper by Keanaaina on the first play of the third quarter, cutting the Wildcats' lead to 13-6. The future Cougar started up the middle, broke right, juked one defender at the 25, ran over another defender near midfield and outran everyone else for the score.
Utilizing a power formation that included a pair of tight ends and Keanaaina's junior brother Kaimani at fullback, the Lancers went mano a mano to win their fourth straight in the series and 10th in last 11 meetings.
"We got a a good start to the second half for sure," Calcagno said. "We went into a power set and obviously Kingston is a pretty good back. We got that long run, got a little confidence and kind of stuck to that."
The St. Francis defense was equally stout the second half, allowing less than 80 yards while pitching a shutout. The Lancers' offense finally broke some big plays in the air and on the ground.
A 63-yard touchdown bomb from senior quarterback Aaron Knapp to Grant Righellis on a blown coverage broke a 13-13 tie with 10:30 remaining and gave the Lancers their first lead. Keanaaina found holes in the defense that weren't there in the first half.
"We got complacent, we got scared." said St. Ignatius 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive tackle John Mills, a Texas commit.
Mills dominated all night, which is probably why schools like Washington are still pushing to earn his commitment.
But it was the BYU commit who struck fear into the St. Ignatius defense after halftime. The Lancers out-gained the Wildcats by a staggering 309-20 in the second half.
Keanaaina credited his team's second half gameplan for his two touchdown performance.
"They're a great program", said Keanaaina, "They really held me up in the first half. So just knowing that we had to make a statment in the second half, and that's what we did".
Saint Francis hosts Sacred Heart Cathedral next week, while St. Ignatius hosts Valley Christian.