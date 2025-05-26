Tyran Stokes has been balling out so far this summer in the EYBL
Tyran Stokes, highly regarded as the No. 1 high school basketball player in the class of 2026 announced he will not be playing AAU basketball this summer according to a report by elitehoopsspotlight.com
Stokes stands at 6-feet-7 and weighs 245 pounds, and primarily plays at the power forward for Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California.
In his career at Notre Dame, Stokes rose to the top of recruiting boards everywhere, catching the eyes of scouts in every gym he entered. During the 2024-2025 season Stokes averaged 21 points per game along with 9.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
This summer he has been absolutely dominating the EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) circuit, which can technically be classified as AAU. This goes against a statement he made previously about not planning to play AAU this summer.
However, now that the Nike EYBL circuit league is underway, with top high school players from around the world participating, Stokes is proving why he is the renowned number one prospect in the class of 2026, and why he has offers from all the top basketball colleges.
In a recent game where he played in front of NBA player Bol Bol, Stokes turned heads with all eyes on him. He had 30 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Oakland Soldiers. In the same game against Team Durant, Kevin Durants AAU program, he was matching-up against the No. 1 ranked sophomore, Baba Oladotun.
In a game against Jet academy earlier this weekend, Stokes battled through a wrist injury but still remained the best player on the court by far. He battled all game securing himself 28 points, six rebounds, and three assists leading his team to a 74-67 victory. Stokes has been proving not only that he is great, but he is a winner as well.
He is from Louisville, Kentucky, and he has racked up offers from his home state school Kentucky, as well as Michigan, Auburn, Houston and many more. He has not yet made a collegiate decision but holds more than 25 division 1 offers, and will have his choice to any school.
The performances he has been putting on lately, not only this summer but for Notre Dame as well, basketball fans all over the world should be excited to see what he can bring his senior year.
The EYBL circuit will continue, and make sure to stay up to date with Stokes performances as he dominates the court.