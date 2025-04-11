Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 boys basketball recruit in the Class of 2026, announces a surprising decision
Tyran Stokes, highly regarded as the No. 1 high school basketball player in the class of 2026 announced he will not be playing AAU basketball this summer according to a report by elitehoopsspotlight.com
Stokes stands at 6-feet-7 and weighs 245 pounds, and primarily plays at the power forward for Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California.
Stokes is from Louisville, Kentucky, and he has racked up offers from his home state school Kentucky, as well as Michigan, Auburn, Houston and many more.
In his career at Notre Dame, Stokes rose to the top of recruiting boards everywhere, catching the eyes of scouts in every gym he entered. During the 2024-2025 season Stokes averaged 21 points per game along with 9.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
He led his team all the way to the Southern Section Open Division Final, but they fell to Roosevelt in the cmapionship game. None the less, he was the main guy on a team that went 28-8 during the season and had 21 points and 13 rebounds in his final game.
With the breaking news of Stokes forgoing summer AAU basketball, it has caused rumors that he may re-class, similar to what Cooper Flagg did in order to begin his professional development at an earlier age.
Ultimately, he has the skill and resume to prove his worth. Despite being the best prospect his age in the world, he has cumulated some other great achievements as well.
During the recent Nike EYBL Peach Jam, Stokes averaged a double-double, with his averages coming out to 20.6 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. He put up these numbers when playing alongside the best of the best, with guys like AJ Dybantsa and the Boozer twins.
On top of that, Stokes at just 17 years old has represented the United States twice on the national stage. Most recently he played for the 2024 FIBA Under 17 Basketball World Cup. He was one of the teams most valuable players in winning the gold, averaging 12.3 ppoints, 7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, showcasing his impact on all levels.
The year before that he did much of the same this time playing for the under 16 team. Once again playing a pivotal role in bringing home the gold for the country averaging 10.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.
It is very unfamiliar for someone like Stokes who has yet to announce his commitment to decide not play AAU basketball. Most athletes want to showcase their skills, and in AAU they get a chance to do that against some great competition. He last played for the Oakland Soldiers in 2024 once again alongside AJ Dybantsa.
His decision to not pursue AAU basketball this upcoming summer has certainly raised speculation. Fans around the world will have to wait for Stokes to make his official announcement and the reasoning behind his decision.
