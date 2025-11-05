Tyran Stokes, No. 1 basketball player in America, withdraws from California school
California high school basketball in Southern California doesn't officially start until November 17, but sometimes big news like this makes it feel like the season is already underway.
No. 1 high school basketball player Tyran Stokes has officially withdrawn from Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks High School in Los Angeles, according to the school's release.
"Notre Dame High School acknowledges Tyran Stokes' decision to withdraw and explore new opportunities. We appreciate the contributions he made to our basketball program and community during his time here. We wish Tyran all the best as he pursues his future goals, and we are confident he will find success," the release from athletic director Alec Moss reads.
Where Stokes will end up this season is unknown, but many believe a national-level prep school is likely.
Stokes was facing disciplinary issues at the school, including altercations with students. He served a suspension that kept him sidelined during multiple high school football games this season, and has not been at school this week, according to sources close to the situation.
There were rumblings about Stokes' future at Notre Dame that started a couple weeks ago. As of late, things started to become more predictable when he missed the team's photo day, the team's midnight madness was canceled this week, and he wasn't on campus Monday, Nov. 3.
Stokes decided he wanted to play football in the middle of the season, and suited up for the first time on September 26 against Culver City. He suited up just two more times in the team's remaining five games after he became eligible.
When asked why Stokes suddenly wanted to play football back in September.
"I had to explain to my Mom and agent that this is my last time I get to actually be a kid," Stokes said. "Once I go to college everything is looked at as a business."
Stokes, is a 6-foot-8, five-star forward who recently narrowed his college choices to Kentucky, Oregon, and Kansas.
This is a breaking new story ... check back for more details.
