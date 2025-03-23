All-CIF 2025 Southern California boys basketball team by High School On SI: Brayden Burries is Player of the Year
High School On SI, which is the high school sports arm for Sports Illustrated, has compiled an All-CIF Southern California boys basketball team that encompasses the top players from the CIF Southern, City and San Diego sections from the 2024-25 season.
The team is highlighted by Player, Defensive, Offensive, Breakout, Newcomer, Freshman and Coach of the Year honors.
Last year's 2024 Player of the Year was Trent Perry of Harvard-Westlake.
The following team is a representation of SoCal's best players that takes into consideration value to their respective team, performance, participation, team accolades, and level of competition.
The All-CIF SoCal team consists of seven yearly awards, a 1st Team (12) and 2nd Team (12).
2025 YEARLY AWARDS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Brayden Burries, Roosevelt, Sr.
Brayden Burries showed he's the best player in California and he did it on the biggest stage. The 5-star prospect scored a record-breaking 44 points in the CIF State Open Division final to help crown his Mustangs the kings of basketball for the 2024-25 season.
Burries, a 2025 McDonald's All-American selection, averaged 29.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.9 steals per game this season en route to Roosevelt's 35-2 record. Roosevelt won the California treble, capturing the CIF Southern Section, SoCal Regional and CIF State Open Division titles.
The humble, soft-spoken guard was named the Gatorade California Player of the Year and is the Gatorade National Player of the Year finalist. It's likely that more California-based awards will have his name on them in the coming weeks.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Alijah Arenas, Chatsworth, Sr. (USC)
Arenas scored 3,002 points in just three seasons after reclassifying this past season to 2025. It's the first time a City Section player has ever reached 3,000 and just the 15th player in CIF history to do so.
Arenas' prolific scoring ability and leadership led Chatsworth to a second straight CIF State final in Sacramento. He was selected to the 2025 McDonald's All-American game and named co-City Player of the Year.
Arenas, a USC commit, averaged 30.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game this season en route to a City Section Open Division final, CIF State Division II regional title, and the CIF State Division II final.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Bryce Cofield, Sierra Canyon, Sr. (CS FULLERTON)
The Swiss-Army knife of high school basketball in Southern California averaged 13 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season.
Bryce Cofield imposed his will in many games for Sierra Canyon, and did it in a multitude of ways: by defending, rebounding, scoring, passing and with toughness. His versatility allowed for him to morph into whatever the Trailblazers needed on any given night.
Cofield's long, strong frame at 6-foot-5 helps to make him a tremendous athlete, but it was his will to win and competitive drive that helped to anchor Sierra Canyon to a CIF State Division I championship.
BREAKOUT PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Luke Zuffelato, Santa Barbara, Sr. (UC SANTA BARBARA)
Luke Zuffelato had two viral moments this season — both coming in the form of dramatic buzzer beaters. The best of the two came in the final seconds against Sierra Canyon when Zuffelato hoisted a halfcourt shot with no time left that banked in and sent the Santa Barbara home crowd into a frenzy.
But Zuffelato was much more than a viral sensation in 2024-25. The Santa Barbara hometown hero averaged 25 points, 10.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season en route to what was a magical year for the Dons.
Led by Zuffelato, Santa Barbara went 27-7 to earn a CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoff berth where it knocked off blueblood Mater Dei in overtime before falling short in the sectional semifinals and earning a CIF State Division I playoff berth.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
NaVorro Bowman, Notre Dame/SO, So.
Don't be surprised if NaVorro Bowman is one of the best point guards in the country by the time he's a senior.
The shifty sophomore transferred into Notre Dame from Paul VI in Virginia and quickly emerged as one of the top 2027 guards in Southern California with his undeniable feel, skill and athleticism which helped him average 14 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
Bowman became even more valuable when teammate Lino Mark missed significant time due to injury and helped to lead Notre Dame to the CIF Southern Section and CIF State SoCal regional Open Division finals.
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Shalen Sheppard, Brentwood
Brentwood coach Moose Bailey wasn't shy when projecting Shalen Sheppard's basketball career, citing that one day Sheppard could be a "max contract guy".
Well ... for now, Sheppard can smile with the accolade of Freshman of the Year after averaging 16.6 points, 8,0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game with his long, 6-foot-8 frame that helped to lead the Eagles to a Gold Coast League title and CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoff berth.
Brentwood finished the year 25-5.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Stephen Singleton, Roosevelt
A no brainer.
Stephen Singleton commanded his Roosevelt Mustangs to a 35-2 overall record and did not lose a game to a California opponent this season.
Roosevelt went unbeaten in the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs by taking down Heritage Christian, Redondo Union, Sierra Canyon, St. John Bosco and Notre Dame (in the final). The Mustangs then defeated Harvard-Westlake and Notre Dame (again) in the CIF State playoffs.
The season finale came in Roosevelt's 80-60 victory over Archbishop Riordan in the CIF State Open Division final.
ALL-CIF SOCAL 1ST TEAM
(Name, School, Year, College [if committed])
Tajh Ariza, Westchester, Jr.
27ppg, 15rpg, 7apg; City Player of the Year
Kaiden Bailey, Santa Margarita, Jr.
19ppg, 3.8rpg, 3.9apg; Trinity League co-MVP
Brandon Benjamin, Canyon/Anaheim, Sr. (SAN DIEGO)
30ppg, 11.5rpg, 4apg; Crestview League co-MVP
Elzie Harrington, St. John Bosco, Sr. (USC)
16ppg, 4rpg, 5apg, 2spg; Trinity League co-MVP
Nik Khamenia, Harvard-Westlake, Sr. (DUKE)
18ppg, 8.6rpg, 7.6apg; Mission League MVP
Hudson Mayes, Redondo Union, Sr. (CENTRAL MICHIGAN)
16.6ppg, 6.6rpg, 2spg; Bay League MVP
Gene Roebuck, La Mirada, So.
19ppg, 4rpg; Gateway League co-MVP
JJ Sanchez, Montgomery, Sr.
19ppg, 7rpg, 6apg; San Diego Open Division champion
Tae Simmons, Heritage Christian, Sr. (SAN DIEGO ST.)
22ppg, 11rpg; Olympic League Off. MVP
Tyran Stokes, Notre Dame/SO, Jr.
21ppg, 9.3rpg, 3.9apg; All-Mission League selection
Myles Walker, Roosevelt, Sr.
12ppg, 7apg, 4spg; CIF Southern, Regional, State Open Division champion
Issac Williamson, Roosevelt, Sr. (NEW MEXICO)
14ppg, 3rpg, 3apg, 2.5spg; CIF Southern, Regional, State Open Division champion
ALL-CIF SOCAL 2ND TEAM
Maxi Adams, Sierra Canyon, Jr.
Anto Balian, Pilibos, Sr.
Christian Collins, St. John Bosco, Jr.
Jason Crowe Jr., Inglewood, Jr.
BJ Davis-Ray, JSerra, Sr.
Mahamadou Diop, San Gabriel Academy, So.
Gavin Hightower, Sierra Canyon, Sr.
Isaiah Johnson, Campbell Hall, Sr.
Trent Minter, Los Alamitos, Sr.
Eneasi Piuleini, Mira Costa, Sr.
Jovani Ruff, Long Beach Poly, Sr.
Zach White, Notre Dame, Jr.
