Six Oregon Girls Basketball Stars Poised to Battle for the 2025-26 Ms. Basketball Crown
We’ve just tipped off the 2025-26 high school basketball season in Oregon, but it’s never too early to start thinking about who might win state player of the year honors when the nets are cut down in March.
Here are six players who are among the contenders for Oregon’s Ms. Basketball title come season’s end.
Mayenabasi Akpan, Sr., South Medford
The San Diego State signee first took center stage at the Class 6A state tournament her sophomore year, breaking Cameron Brink’s tournament record for rebounds to help the Panthers win the state championship. Last year, she was the Southwest Conference player of the year and a first-team all-state selection. “She is able to impact the game on both sides of the ball and is one of the best athletes in the state of Oregon,” said coach Tom Cole.
Love Lei Best, Soph., Tualatin
Best is ready to grab the mantle left behind by the graduation of four-time Gatorade player of the year Jazzy Davidson and become the next superstar to come through Oregon’s prep ranks. Her dazzling freshman year (15.1 points, 4.5 assists, 3.9 steals as a first-team 6A all-state selection) led to a state title, and the Timberwolves sit No. 1 in the initial High School On SI Oregon rankings.
Taylor Donaldson, Sr., South Albany
Donaldson will head to the University of Wyoming next year, but not until she looks to add her school’s first girls basketball title to the first state championships in any sport she helped the RedHawks win as a standout outside hitter for the volleyball team. She averaged 23 points and eight rebounds last year when they lost in agonizing fashion to Crater in the 5A title game.
Reese Jordan, Sr., West Linn
The Washington State signee won Three Rivers League player of the year honors last season, when she averaged 15.8 points, six rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.3 steals to lead the Lions to fourth place at the 6A state tournament.
Sara Mangan, Sr., Southridge
The reigning Metro League player of the year hopes to lead the Skyhawks back to her future college home — the Chiles Center on the University of Portland campus hosts the 6A state tournament — one final time after a junior season where she filled the stat sheet (17.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.6 steals).
Taylor Young, Sr., Crater
Young has played a critical role in two state championship teams, helping South Medford win the 6A title in 2024 before transferring up I-5 and leading the Comets to the program’s first title last year, outlasting South Albany in the 5A final. The Oregon State signee scored a school-record 41 points in a season-opening win over Bend after scoring a school single-record 589 points (21 per game) last season.