U.S. Dominates Spain, Sets Up Gold Medal Showdown in U19 World Cup
The United States U19 Women's National Team is headed to the FIBA Women's U19 World Cup gold medal game, securing their spot with a decisive 70-58 victory over Spain in Saturday's semifinal in Debrecen, Hungary.
In a rematch of the 2023 U19 gold medal contest, the Americans handed Spain its first loss of the tournament, improving to a perfect 6-0 record. The United States will now face Australia for the gold medal on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
This will mark the fourth time these two nations have met in the U19 title game, with the USA holding a 3-0 advantage in previous matchups (1997, 2019, 2021). Australia earned its spot in the final by defeating Canada 87-75 in the other semifinal.
The semifinal clash against Spain, two of the tournament's top defensive units, lived up to its billing early on. The first half was a true battle of wills, with neither team able to gain significant separation. The score remained within three points for much of the second quarter, reaching a 26-26 tie with 4:07 remaining in the half.
But the United States found another gear, closing the period on a crucial 12-2 run, sparked by seven consecutive points from Jazzy Davidson (Clackamas High; Clackamas, Oregon), to take a 38-28 lead into halftime.
The Americans carried that momentum into the third quarter, leaving Spain with few answers. By the midpoint of the period, the U.S. had extended its lead to 57-34 with a flurry of buckets, ultimately holding a commanding 64-42 advantage heading into the final frame.
As they have throughout the tournament, the United States' defense proved to be a constant headache for their opponent. Spain struggled to find a rhythm from the field, shooting just 35.0% (21-60 FG, 2-10 3FG) for the game. The red, white, and blue have been stingy all tournament, allowing only two 20-point quarters across 24 periods of basketball, both against France.
Spain's best offensive quarter was the first with 19 points, followed by just nine, 14, and 16 points in the subsequent quarters.
Entering the game, Spain boasted the tournament's best defense, allowing a mere 50.8 points per game, with opponents shooting 30.7% from the field and 18.7% from beyond the arc. While the USA's offense might not have had its most explosive night, they still managed to surpass these averages, scoring 70 points on 46.4% shooting (25-56 FG) and an impressive 43.8% (7-16 3FG) from long range.
Individually, several American stars stepped up. After a quiet two-point performance against France on Friday, Davidson returned to form as a key offensive contributor. She followed her nine-point first half, including that pivotal 7-0 solo run, with six more points in the second half, finishing the night with 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3FG), four rebounds, two assists, and four steals.
Saniyah Hall (Montverde Academy; Montverde, Florida) continued her steady offensive contributions, leading the team with 16 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3FG, 6-6 FT). She started strong, scoring nine points before her first miss. Hall closed the first half with 12 points, including a crucial 3-pointer during the USA's second-quarter run, along with three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block. Beyond her scoring, she added four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Jordan Lee's (St. Mary's; Stockton, California) energy and leadership on both ends of the court were critical against France and again versus Spain. Statistically, this was Lee's best offensive game of the tournament, contributing 15 points and three assists, alongside five rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes.
The United States' dominant run has now extended its U19 competition record to 106-13 overall - including 27 consecutive wins, dating back to the Americans’ first Group Phase victory (79-56 vs. Australia) at the 2019 edition, setting a new U19 Women's World Cup win streak record.
This surpasses their previous two 25-game streaks (which included the last three games in 2011, nine wins in 2013, seven wins in 2015, and six wins in 2017).
This semifinal marked the 12th meeting between the United States and Spain since their first matchup in 1989. The U.S. now holds a commanding 10-2 advantage, with three of those victories coming in the tournament semifinals (70-58 in 2025; 80-65 in 2015; 69-46 in 2007). The Americans' all-time record in U19 semifinals stands at an impressive 12-1, including 11 consecutive wins, with 11 of those 12 victories coming by double-digit margins.