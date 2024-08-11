Vote: Which CIF-Central Section quarterback will have the biggest season?
For what's neither the first time nor the last, the Central Section has a stockpile of many of California's top high school quarterbacks.
As we detailed in July, the CIF-CS returns many of the state's best arms in 2024. And we want to know who you think is the absolute best of the bunch.
Vote as many times as you'd like through 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, and we'll announce the results on Sunday or Monday.
Meet the candidates:
Deagan Rose, Clovis, Jr. (Oregon State): A two-year starter, Rose upped his numbers considerably as a sophomore to nearly 2,900 passing yards and 38 touchdowns between passing and rushing. Could break plenty of Central Section records before his career is done. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder was identified as a potential section great his first snap as a freshman and he hasn’t disappointed. He’s ranked the No. 45 junior prospect in the state by 247Sports.
Daniel Gomez, Hanford, Jr. (undecided): The 6-1, 193-pounder is one of the most coveted college players on the list with five offers: Fresno State, Montana State, San Diego State, San Jose State and Toledo. He completed 71% of his passes in 2023 (191 of 270) for 2,885 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also rushed for 307 yards and three scores for the 9-2 Bullpups.
Tyus Miller, Clovis East, Sr. (Davis): One of the most productive quarterbacks in the state in 2023, Davis piled up 3,503 passing yards, 43 touchdowns, 612 rushing yards and five more TDs.
Caleb Matthews, Garza, Sr. (undecided): Only two offers thus far — Cornell and San Jose State — that number should rise drastically as Matthews’ numbers grow his senior season. As a junior, the 3-star prospect completed 190 of 302 for 2,752 yards and 27 touchdowns against just two interceptions. Another dual threat, he rushed for 544 yards and four touchdowns.
Jordan Crisp, Tulare Union, Jr. (undecided): The 5-10, 200-pounder led the state as a sophomore with 4,288 passing yards in 13 games after completing 293 of 408 passes (72%) and 48 touchdowns. The Tribe (8-5) return their top three receivers, so remarkably, look for Crisp’s numbers to actually grow.
Tanner Wilson, Sunnyside, Sr. (Army): Over two seasons, Wilson has put up pinball numbers, completing 532 of 700 pass attempts, an astonishing 70% for 7,510 yards and 91 touchdowns. He’s also excellent on his feet with 1,322 career rushing yards and 21 more scores.
Jarod “Bubba” Smith, Fowler, Sr. (undecided): An SBLive All-CS performer, Smith did it all for the late-charging Redcats (6-7), completing 217 of 334 for 3,288 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also rushed for nearly 500 yards and seven more scores.
Ezekiel Osborne, Shafter, Jr. (undecided): The 6-3, 175-pounder threw for 2,677 yards and a whopping 35 touchdowns in 2023 for the 11-1 Generals. He opened his sophomore season with a bang, throwing for a career high 402 yards, completing 16 of 22 with seven TDs in a 55-7 win over West.
Noah Tasi, Coalinga, Sr. (undecided): Tasi completed 169 of 254 (67%) for 2,883 yards and 28 touchdowns last season for the 9-3 Horned Toads after throwing for 2,819 and 32 touchdowns as a sophomore. With his top two receivers Dylan Teixeira and Gavin Watson returning, look for Tasi to break the 3,000-yard barrier in 2024.
Ty’shawn Flowers, Rosamond, Sr.: The 6-3, 180-pound standout had a monster junior season, throwing for 2,880 yards and 32 touchdowns for the 6-5 Roadrunners. His leading receiver C Gomez (55 catches, 927 yards, nine TDs) returns for his junior season.
Blayne Lowry, Nipomo, So.: 2023 stats – 1,684 yards, 8 TDs passing on 142-274 (51.8-percent) completion; 388 yards, 7 TDs rushing
Landon McKee, Sierra Pacific, Sr.: 2023 stats – 2,091 yards, 16 TDs passing on 162-305 (53.1-percent) completion; 56 yards, 5 TDs rushing
Jacob Molina, Exeter, Sr.: 2023 stats – 2,297 yards, 28 TDs passing to five interceptions on 179-301 (59.5-percent) completion, 107.5 passer rating; 677 yards, 11 TDs rushing
Jude Pritchard, Santa Ynez, Jr.: 2023 stats – 2,311 yards, 19 TDs passing on 153-251 (61-percent) completion; 248 yards, two TDs rushing
Earl Riley IV, TBD, Sr.
Andrew Rosales, Arvin, Jr.: 2023 stats – 2,262 yards, 18 TDs passing on 123-233 (52.8-percent) completion; 44 yards, three TDs rushing
Adrian Torres, Kerman, Jr.: 2023 stats – 2,742 yards, 22 TDs passing on 181-301 (60.1-percent) completion; 265 yards, three TDs rushing
Noah Zamora, McLane, Sr.: 2023 stats – 896 yards, 12 TDs passing to one interception on 65-104 (62.5-percent) completion, 124.5 passer rating; 368 yards, five TDs rushing on 7.5 yards per carry