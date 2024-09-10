Vote: Who is the CIF-Southern Section's top linebacker?
The Southern Section is home to most of California's premier high school linebackers – 2024 in particular.
There are a litany of national LB recruits in the CIF-SS, and hundreds more who will play go on to college football.
With that said, we want to know who you think is the very best in the Southern Section. Choose any candidate(s) to make our list from August, and vote as many times as you'd like through 11:59 p.m. Monday. Results will be announced in the following days.
Don't see your favorite CIF-Southern Section linebacker? Don't worry. This poll was based on our pre-season position rankings, but next time around it will be based exclusively on 2024 production.
Meet the candidates:
Matai Tagoa'i, San Clemente, Sr. (USC): Tagoa'i is listed at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds and recorded 59 tackles with a team-leading seven sacks last season. He's a long, rangy athlete that is likely to add more weight to his frame before heading to college.
Madden Faraimo, JSerra, Sr.: One look at Faraimo and you know what position he plays. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound national recruit carries offers to Texas, Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC. He tallied 101 tackles and two sacks last season for JSerra.
Noah Mikhail, Bonita, Sr. (Texas A&M): Mikhail has been tagged as one of the biggest hitters in the region by 247Sports' Greg Biggins, who also touts Mikhail to have NFL potential. The future Aggie held offers to Alabama, Oregon and USC before verbally committing to Texas A&M. Mikhail is listed at 6-foot-3, 230.
Talanoa Ili, Orange Lutheran, Jr.: With two more seasons to play in his high school career, Ili could end up being the top backer in California heading into the fall of 2025. As a sophomore he recorded 15 tackles for loss, including four sacks. Ili carries offers from Miami, Arizona, Florida, Michigan and Notre Dame.
Abduall Sanders Jr., Mater Dei, Sr. (Alabama): Versatility is Sanders' best asset. He can play off the edge. He can drop back in coverage. He can run with the quick guys. He can clog up run gaps, too. Listed at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, Sanders recorded 48 tackles and caused three fumbles last season for the Monarchs.
LaVar Arrington Jr., Charter Oak, Sr. (Penn State): The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Son of former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington, Lavar Jr. has a physical presence that high-impact prototypical backers possess, tallying 65 tackles and 12 sacks as a junior.
Weston Port, San Jan Hills, Sr. (UCLA): Port is 6-foot-2, 225 pounds and tallied 128 tackles last season. He's a natural middle linebacker that can get after the quarterback, too. Port is the defensive leader for the Stallions.
Venilaite Wolfgramm, Inglewood, Sr.: Wolfgramm had 136 tackles and 10 for loss as a junior. The dstout 6-foot, 225-pound backer holds offers to Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Michigan State.
Sirr Bible, Millikan, Sr. (San Jose State): The Bible name is known well in Southern California, and football is the family business. This 6-foot-1, 220-pound inside backer has natural instincts that allow him to pursue ball carriers and anticipate play development well. Bible is set for a huge senior season.
Jonathan McKinley, Corona Centennial, Jr.: McKinley tallied 39 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 12 hurries as a sophomore for the Huskies last season, and could double the tackles and sacks this upcoming fall. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder holds offers to Cal, SMU, UNLV and San Diego State.
Jeremiah Barrios, St. Bonaventure, Jr.
Ryan Barrios, Citrus Valley, Sr.: Had 103 tackles in 2023 with three sacks and six pass deflections.
Ty Beadle, Roosevelt, Sr.: 2023 stats – 16 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, three QB-hurries in eight games.
Balen Betancourt, Newbury Park, Jr.: 2023 stats – 114 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, eight QB-hurries.
Henry Casani, Loyola, Sr.: 2023 stats – 127 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles.
Puka Fuimaono, San Clemente, Sr.: 2023 stats – 92 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception.
Leki Holani, Santa Margarita, Jr.
Taylor Johnson, Cajon, Jr.: 2023 stats – 70 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks.
Carter Jones, Crean Lutheran, Sr. (Cal): The Cal-bound standout stands 6-feet and weighs 210 pounds. He has 17 offers in all and has received offers from Florida State, Boston College, Miami, Michigan State and Oklahoma. He had 152 tackles last season.
Christian Knoos, Oaks Christian, Sr. (UC Davis): Knoos picked Davis over numerous Ivy League schools along with Army, Washington State, Louisville and San Jose State.
Brennan Martinez, Vista Murrieta, Sr.: 2023 stats – 58 tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions.
Damian Marquez, Long Beach Jordan, Sr.
Cory McEnroe, Thousand Oaks, Sr.: Had 124 tackles, including career high 20 in a 38-23 win over Moorpark, last season. The 6-2, 225-pounder had at least 10 tackles in six games.
Julian Navarro, St. Francis, Sr.: 2023 stats – 77 tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, six QB-hurries, two forced fumbles.
Isaiah Leilua, Servite, So.: 2023 stats – 91 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks.
Cade Paterson, Corona Centennial, Sr.: 2023 stats – 48 tackles, eight QB-hurries, one interception, one blocked field goal.
Isaiah Ruiz, West Covina, Sr.: 145 tackles, 24 for loss, 7.5 sacks in 2023.
Justin Selway, Chaparral, Jr.: 2023 stats – 100 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight QB-hurries.
Byron Tovar, Northview, Jr.: 2023 stats – 85 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, two fumble recoveries.
Ronen Zamorano, Loyola, Jr.: 2023 stats – 132 tackles, 12 tackles for loss.
