California high school football: Top linebackers in CIF Southern Section
Southern California is a hotbed when it comes to high school football talent, especially when it comes to hard-hitting linebackers.
Recent names to dominate Friday nights in the Southland include Upland's Justin Flowe and St. John Bosco's Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa. Both of standouts at Arizona and Notre Dame, respectively.
SBLive will be previewing the upcoming high school football season in the Southern and City Section by breaking down top players by position, pre-season rankings, and other hot-topic storylines ahead of Week 0, which is scheduled for Aug. 22-23 (Thursday-Friday).
This is a look at the top linebackers to watch in the CIF Southern Section this fall, plus a few more.
1. Matai Tagoa'i, San Clemente, Sr. (USC)
Tagoa'i is listed at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds and recorded 59 tackles with a team-leading seven sacks last season. He's a long, rangy athlete that is likely to add more weight to his frame before heading to college.
2. Madden Faraimo, JSerra, Sr.
One look at Faraimo and you know what position he plays. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound national recruit carries offers to Texas, Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC. He tallied 101 tackles and two sacks last season for JSerra.
3. Noah Mikhail, Bonita, Sr. (Texas A&M)
Mikhail has been tagged as one of the biggest hitters in the region by 247Sports' Greg Biggins, who also touts Mikhail to have NFL potential. The future Aggie held offers to Alabama, Oregon and USC before verbally committing to Texas A&M. Mikhail is listed at 6-foot-3, 230.
4. Talanoa Ili, Orange Lutheran, Jr.
With two more seasons to play in his high school career, Ili could end up being the top backer in California heading into the fall of 2025. As a sophomore he recorded 15 tackles for loss, including four sacks. Ili carries offers from Miami, Arizona, Florida, Michigan and Notre Dame.
5. Abduall Sanders Jr., Mater Dei, Sr. (Alabama)
Versatility is Sanders' best asset. He can play off the edge. He can drop back in coverage. He can run with the quick guys. He can clog up run gaps, too. Listed at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, Sanders recorded 48 tackles and caused three fumbles last season for the Monarchs.
6. LaVar Arrington Jr., Charter Oak, Sr. (Penn State)
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Son of former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington, Lavar Jr. has a physical presence that high-impact prototypical backers possess, tallying 65 tackles and 12 sacks as a junior.
7. Weston Port, San Jan Hills, Sr. (UCLA)
Port is 6-foot-2, 225 pounds and tallied 128 tackles last season. He's a natural middle linebacker that can get after the quarterback, too. Port is the defensive leader for the Stallions.
8. Venilaite Wolfgramm, Inglewood, Sr.
Wolfgramm had 136 tackles and 10 for loss as a junior. The dstout 6-foot, 225-pound backer holds offers to Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Michigan State.
9. Sirr Bible, Millikan, Sr. (San Jose State)
The Bible name is known well in Southern California, and football is the family business. This 6-foot-1, 220-pound inside backer has natural instincts that allow him to pursue ball carriers and anticipate play development well. Bible is set for a huge senior season.
10. Jonathan McKinley, Corona Centennial, Jr.
McKinley tallied 39 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 12 hurries as a sophomore for the Huskies last season, and could double the tackles and sacks this upcoming fall. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder holds offers to Cal, SMU, UNLV and San D
A FEW MORE LBs
Oscar Aguilar, Downey, Jr.
Jeremiah Barrios, St. Bonaventure, Jr.
Ryan Barrios, Citrus Valley, Sr.
Ty Beadle, Roosevelt, Sr.
Balen Betancourt, Newbury Park, Jr.
Henry Casani, Loyola, Sr.
Puka Fuimaono, San Clemente, Sr.
Leki Holani, Santa Margarita, Jr.
Taylor Johnson, Cajon, Jr.
Carter Jones, Crean Lutheran, Sr. (Cal)
Christian Knoos, Oaks Christian, Sr. (UC Davis)
Brennan Martinez, Visa Murrieta, Sr.
Damien Marquez, Long Beach Jordan, Sr.
Cory McEnroe, Thousand Oaks, Sr.
Julian Navarro, St. Francis, Sr.
Isaiah Leilua, Servite, So.
Cade Paterson, Corona Centennial, Sr.
Isaiah Ruiz, West Covina, Sr.
Justin Selway, Chaparral, Jr.
Byron Tovar, Northview, Jr.
Ronen Zamorano, Loyola, Jr.