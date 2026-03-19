Vote: Who is the Southern California High School Softball Player of the Week? - March 18, 2026

The high school softball season in full swing in California so that means it is time to vote for this week's player of the week for the southern region.

This week's 10 nominees include two pitchers who recorded double digit strikeouts in contests last week as well as four players recording multi-hits in one game last week.

Now we want you, the fans, to vote for the High School on SI California high school softball player of the week.

Voting will end on March 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Bella Hernandez, Valley View

In two games, Hernandez pitched 14 innings, allowed three earned runs and struck out 18 batters.

Cheri Thompson, King

In four games, Thompson totaled a .769 batting average in 15 at-bats. She finished with two home runs (one grand slam), three doubles, 11 RBIs and seven runs scored. Defensively, she ended with a .941 fielding percentage in 18 attempts.

Chloe Hernandez, Carlsbad

In the 3-1 win over Mater Dei Catholic, Hernandez went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, one double, one home run and one run scored. Defensively, she finished with a perfect fielding percentage with 10 putouts.

Evalina Chavez, Highland

In three games, Chavez tallied seven hits, five RBIs, two doubles and four runs scored. Defensively, she finished perfect with eight put outs, four assists and one double play.

Andrea Varela, Colton

In three games last week, Varela pitched 19 innings and is posting an ERA of 0.35. She allowed eight hits, two earned runs, five walks and struck out 34 batters. Offensively, she totaled seven hits, three home runs, one double, nine RBIs and three runs scored.

Hayley Brock, Fullerton

In the 9-7 win over Brea Olinda, Brock went 3-for-4 with three hits, three RBIs, one double and two runs scored. On defense, she had one putout.

Mia Diaz, Etiwanda

In the 5-4 nine-inning win over California, Diaz went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, one home run, one run scored and was walked once. In two games, she totaled five hits, two RBIs, one double and walked once. Defensively, she finished with a perfect nine putouts.

Hazel Renteria, Downey

In four games last week, Renteria tallied seven hits, five RBIs, two walks, one stolen base and four runs scored which comes out to a .583 batting average. Defensively, she finished with a perfect fielding percentage with three putouts.

Allison Hinds, Simi Valley

In six games last week, Hinds totaled eight hits, 10 RBIs, four home runs, two doubles, two walks and four runs scored. On defense, she finished with 16 putouts and three assists.

Annabel Raftery, JSerra Catholic

In the 6-1 win over Oaks Christian, Raftery went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, two walks and two home runs. On defense, she finished perfect with 10 putouts.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Edith Noriega | noriega0101@gmail.com | @noriega_edith