Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? – May 11, 2026

Central Florida high school softball players stepped to the plate and delivered some big wins last week in regional quarterfinal games.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 18 athletes for Central Florida Softball Player of the Week for games played May 4-9, 2026.

Congratulations to the winner for games played April 27-May 2, 2026: Lake Howell UTIL Ashlyn Ruscitti.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, May 17, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:

Auriana Turner, OF, Lake Brantley

Senior went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI to march the Patriots past Sandalwood, 12-0, in a Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinal.

Bella Ortiz, RHP/1B, Hagerty

Geneva School freshman transfer hurled a 3-hit, complete-game shutout, striking out 12, to power the Huskies past University High (Orange City), 1-0, in a Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinal.

Reese Cianciarulo, P/OF, Spruce Creek

Junior pitched a two-hit, complete-game shutout to guide the Hawks past Apopka, 2-0, in a Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinal.

Kalyn Woods, OF, Boone

Senior went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI to lead the Braves past Harmony, 6-2, in a Class 7A, Region 2 quarterfinal.

Addison Felblinger, P/1B/OF, St. Cloud

Senior pitched a complete game, striking out 11, and went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI to power the Bulldogs past Osceola County rival, Tohopekaliga, 8-3, in a Class 7A, Region 2 quarterfinal.

Lelia Bolden, SS/C/OF, East Ridge

Senior went 3-for-3 with two RBI to march the Knights past West Orange, 9-0, in a Class 7A, Region 3 quarterfinal.

Addison Balavender, P, Melbourne

Fantastic freshman hurled a one-hit, complete-game shutout, striking out 13, to power the Bulldogs past Oviedo, 2-0, in a Class 6A, Region 2 quarterfinal.

Tiffany Seeman, P, Winter Springs

Talented junior blasted two doubles and drove in three runs, and pitched three shutout innings, striking out five, to lead the Bears past River Ridge, 13-0, in a Class 5A, Region 2 quarterfinal.

Jordan Stout, P, Eau Gallie

Star senior pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out nine, to propel the Commodores past Seabreeze, 10-0, in a Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinal.

Rindi Amos, P/INF, Merritt Island

Senior hurled a one-hit shutout, striking out nine, to guide the Mustangs past Ocala Vanguard, 14-0, in a Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinal.

Isabella Barrera, P, Satellite

Stellar senior went 4-for-4 with two RBI, and picked up the complete-game win, striking out five, to propel the Scorpions past Lake Region, 6-5, in a Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinal.

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Emmy Luke, UTIL, Eustis

Junior went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI to power the Panthers past Palatka, 14-0, in a Class 3A, Region 2 quarterfinal.

Luna Taboas, The First Academy (Orlando)

The Georgia commit went 2-for-3 with two triples and four RBI to march the Royals past Space Coast, 15-6, in a Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinal.

Missy Odom, P/OF, Montverde Academy

Star senior pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out 12, to guide the Eagles past Keystone Heights, 7-0, in a Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinal.

Izzy Choquette, P/UTIL, Cornerstone Charter

Elite eighth-grader tossed a complete-game shutout, striking out a whopping 16 batters, to propel the Ducks past Newberry, 7-0, in a Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinal.

Jazlyn Rodriguez, INF, Geneva School

Talented eighth-grader went 3-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBI to march the Knights past Orangewood Christian School, 11-0, in a Class 1A, Region 2 quarterfinal.

Riley Winters, UTIL, Foundation Academy

Went 2-for-2 with a triple and four RBI to power the Lions past The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), 14-1, in a Class 1A, Region 2 quarterfinal.

Lily Bryant, SS/2B, Mount Dora Christian

Senior went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBI to lead the Bulldogs past Seffner Christian, 8-4, in a Class 1A, Region 2 quarterfinal.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962