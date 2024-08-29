Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Southern California High School Athlete of the Week (8/28/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Southern California High School Athlete of the Week for Aug. 19-25 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Monday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced in the following days. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email us at athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveca.
THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Ty Olsen, Lincoln: Olsen made his Lincoln debut on Saturday, catching 12 passes for 300 yards and four touchdowns.
Max Turner, Granite Hills: Turner opened the 2024 season with a career high 203 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a win at Mission Hills.
Kristian Noriega, Hoover: Noriega completed 18 of 24 passes, finishing with 405 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Southwest San Diego.
Kaedyn Hallman, Santana: Hallman rushed for 187 yards on 22 carries, scoring three touchdowns in Friday's 20-7 win over Canyon Hills.
Trevor Taumoepeau, Mt. Carmel: Taumoepeau had 236 passing yards and three passing touchdowns and also caught a 39-yard touchdowns in Thursday's win over Otay Ranch.
Kyle Bolas, Mt. Carmel: Bolas had nine tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble against Otay Ranch.
Sergio Garcia, Brawley: Garcia scores a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams in a 36-20 win over Palm Desert.
Dorian Hoze, Murrieta Valley: Hoze rushed for 182 yards and scored five touchdowns in a win over Rancho Cucamonga.
Leo Hannan, Servite: Hannan tossed five touchdowns in an opening week shutout of East (Utah).
Dominic Duran, Pacifica Oxnard: Duran completed 29 of 41 passes for 501 yards and six touchdowns in Friday's win over West Ranch.
Savion Taylor, Pacifica Oxnard: Taylor was the main target of Duran on Friday night, catching 19 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns.
Journee Tonga, Leuzinger: Tonga tallied 241 total yards and five touchdowns on just nine touches in Thursday's win over Kaiser.
Victor Santino, Inglewood: Santino rushed for 182 yards and four touchdowns in Friday's win over Villa Park.
Jackson Kollock, Laguna Beach: Kollock had 327 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in Friday's win over St. Margaret's.
Brady Dieffenbach, Agoura: Dieffenbach caught a touchdown, forced a fumble and returned two interceptions for touchdowns in Friday's win over Oak Park.
Evan Gonzales, Village Christian: Gonzales caught seven passes for 104 yards and three touchdowns in a win over San Fernando.
Gianni Porfillo, Orange: Porfillo caught 12 passes against Huntington Beach, finishing with 158 yards and three touchdowns.
Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach: Edmunds passed for 192 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Orange.
Jagger Belson, North Hollywood: Belson rushed for 126 yards, scoring five touchdowns on 10 carries in a win over Hawkins.
Omar Muhammed, North Hollywood: Muhammed had 237 all-purpose yards against Hawkins, rushing for three touchdowns in addition to grabbing an interception.
Cameron Green, Cleveland: Green had 208 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and a sack in Friday's win over Harvard-Westlake.