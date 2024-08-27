Vote: Who will be the top wide receiver in the CIF-San Diego Section?
When it comes to putting out outstanding wide receivers, the CIF-SDS is one of California's most underrated hotbeds.
Underrated by other parts of the state, that is – San Diego Section fans and college scouts alike are fully aware of how much talent the area has at wideout.
Here's what we want to know: who doyou think is the top wide receiver in the CIF-SDS? Choose any candidate from last month's list of the section's top WRs, and vote as many times as you'd like through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sep. 2. The results will be announced in the following days.
Jase Nix, San Marcos, Sr. (San Jose State): Nix has been producing for the Knights since his first day on campus. He caught 56 passes for 991 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior and enters his final season having already brought in 34 touchdown receptions.
Ty Olsen, Lincoln, Sr.: Olsen totaled 3,216 receiving yards and 39 touchdowns over three varsity seasons at Del Norte. He'll play his senior season at Lincoln High School.
Dreyden Garner, University City, Sr.: Garner had 38 catches for 894 yards and seven touchdowns for Lincoln last season. He's back at University City for his senior season.
Parris Vernon, Mount Miguel, Jr.: Vernon had 54 receptions last season and 18 total touchdowns, surpassing 1,000 all-purpose yards.
Isaiah Grant, Lincoln, Sr.: Grant led Lincoln with 42 receptions last season, finishing with 710 yards and five touchdowns.
Ian Browne, Bishop’s, Sr. (Brown): Paired up with quarterback Cash Herrera, Browne caught 60 passes for 919 yards and 14 touchdowns. He announced his commitment to Brown earlier this week.
Brenden Lewis, Granite Hills, Sr.: An Arizona State baseball commit, Lewis had a huge junior season to lead Granite Hills in receptions, yards and touchdowns with 70-761-9.
Parker Johnson, Cathedral Catholic, Jr.: Johnson had 1,058 all-purpose yards last season for St. Augustine and 15 total touchdowns. He's part of a large group of Saints that transferred to Cathedral Catholic.
Brandon Arrington, Mount Miguel, Jr.: Arrington transferred in from Helix after his sophomore season and proceeded to capture the CIF State title in both the 100 and 200 meter dash. He had 375 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns last season, leading to more than 30 scholarship offers.
Delontay Williams, Mount Miguel, Soph.: In six games as a freshman, Williams had 346 receiving yards and five touchdowns, averaging more than 23 yards per catch.
Elijah Bechtel, San Marcos, Sr. (Army): 2023 stats – 34 catches for 439 yards and four touchdowns.
Nehemiah Brunson Jr., Army-Navy, Sr. (Army): 2023 stats – 35 catches for 499 yards and three touchdowns; 70 carries for 669 yards and 10 touchdowns; completed 12 of 20 passes for 102 yards and one touchdown.
Quentin Cesaire, La Jolla Country Day, Jr.: 2023 stats – 56 catches for 704 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Josh Gonzales, Escondido, Jr.: 2023 stats – 76 catches for 1,250 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Elijah Gillespie, Chula Vista, Sr.: 2023 stats – 53 catches for 972 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Jackson Maggiore, La Costa Canyon, Jr.
Brady Pohl, San Marcos, Sr.: 2023 stats – 29 catches for 518 yards and six touchdowns.
Riley ValeCruz, Mt. Carmel, Sr.: 2023 stats – 51 catches for 696 yards and five touchdowns; 311 kick return yards.
Jayden Wade, San Diego, Sr.: 2023 stats – 37 catches for 740 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Noah Walker, Grossmont, Jr.: 2023 stats – 38 catches for 597 yards and 11 touchdowns