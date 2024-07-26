California high school football: Top receivers in CIF San Diego Section
As we move closer to the start of the football season in the San Diego Section, it's time to take a look at the top receivers in the section.
Jase Nix (San Marcos) and Ty Olsen (Lincoln) have been putting up huge numbers for each of the past three seasons as they enter their fourth year playing varsity football.
Nix, a San Jose State commit, is surrounded by several offensive weapons at San Marcos this season, making it difficult for defenses to zero in on him. Olsen will spend his senior season at Lincoln after three big seasons at Del Norte and will be catching passes from Oregon commit Akili Smith Jr.
1. Jase Nix, San Marcos, Sr. (San Jose State)
Nix has been producing for the Knights since his first day on campus. He caught 56 passes for 991 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior and enters his final season having already brought in 34 touchdown receptions.
2. Ty Olsen, Lincoln, Sr.
Olsen totaled 3,216 receiving yards and 39 touchdowns over three varsity seasons at Del Norte. He'll play his senior season at Lincoln High School.
3. Dreyden Garner, University City, Sr.
Garner had 38 catches for 894 yards and seven touchdowns for Lincoln last season. He's back at University City for his senior season.
4. Parris Vernon, Mount Miguel, Jr.
Vernon had 54 receptions last season and 18 total touchdowns, surpassing 1,000 all-purpose yards.
5. Isaiah Grant, Lincoln, Sr.
Grant led Lincoln with 42 receptions last season, finishing with 710 yards and five touchdowns.
6. Ian Browne, Bishop’s, Sr. (Brown)
Paired up with quarterback Cash Herrera, Browne caught 60 passes for 919 yards and 14 touchdowns. He announced his commitment to Brown earlier this week.
7. Brenden Lewis, Granite Hills, Sr.
An Arizona State baseball commit, Lewis had a huge junior season to lead Granite Hills in receptions, yards and touchdowns with 70-761-9.
8. Parker Johnson, Cathedral Catholic, Jr.
Johnson had 1,058 all-purpose yards last season for St. Augustine and 15 total touchdowns. He's part of a large group of Saints that transferred to Cathedral Catholic.
9. Brandon Arrington, Mount Miguel, Jr.
Arrington transferred in from Helix after his sophomore season and proceeded to capture the CIF State title in both the 100 and 200 meter dash. He had 375 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns last season, leading to more than 30 scholarship offers.
10. Delontay Williams, Mount Miguel, Soph.
In six games as a freshman, Williams had 346 receiving yards and five touchdowns, averaging more than 23 yards per catch.
More (alphabetical) to watch
Elijah Bechtel, San Marcos, Sr. (Army)
Nehemiah Brunson Jr., Army-Navy, Sr. (Army)
Quentin Cesaire, La Jolla Country Day, Jr.
Josh Gonzales, Escondido, Jr.
Elijah Gillespie, Chula Vista, Sr.
Jackson Maggiore, La Costa Canyon, Jr.
Brady Pohl, San Marcos, Sr.
Riley ValeCruz, Mt. Carmel, Sr.
Jayden Wade, San Diego, Sr.
Noah Walker, Grossmont, Jr.
