California High School Football Games of Week; How to Watch (9-5-2025)
The best of the best for high school football games Sept. 5-6 in California
FRIDAY (All 7 p.m. unless noted)
St. Frances Academy (1-0) at St. John Bosco (2-0)
National Game of the Week — Bosco is No. 2 and SFA is No. 4 according to High School On SI — pits teams with more than 50 future college players including Bosco WR tandem of Madden Williams and Daniel Odom along with one of the top sophomore QBs in the country Koa Malauulu. SFA countries with QB Jae’Oyn Williams and a loaded defense that includes one of the best secondaries, led by Jareh Edwards. The Panthers hope to turn around a 37-14 loss to Bosco in 2023, the only time the teams have met.
Folsom (2-0) at Mission Viejo (2-0)
WATCH: NFHS
California Game of the Week — Folsom is No. 5 and Mission Viejo No. 3 in the High School on SI California rankings — Great matchup of quarterbacks in Folsom’s Ryder Lyons, the state’s top 2026 recruit according to 247Sports, and Ohio State-bound Luke Fahey, who last week was 23 of 26 for 375 yards and four touchdowns in a 58-14 win over St. Paul. Not to be outdone, Lyons accounted for 456 yards and seven touchdowns in a wild 56-42 win at San Mateo Serra.
OTHER GAMES
Chandler, Ariz (1-0) at Cathedral Catholic (2-0)
WATCH: Dons Network
Chandler opened with a 24-17 win over Centennial and has had a long storied history in Arizona football. Though coming off a 5-6 season, the Wolves had nine consecutive 10-plus-win 2013-2020, including four-straight 13-win seasons starting in 2016. The Wolves also have a 63-7 win over Cathedral Catholic in their only meeting with the San Diego power in 2022. The Dons, ranked 13th in California, have been perfectly balanced in the early going with 442 yards passing and 415 yards rushing behind QB Brady Farmer and RB Willie Flores.
Grant (1-1) at Cardinal Newman (0-1)
Game of great interest before the season and now maybe more so but for different reasons. Both teams are considered Northern California powers and never faced. Both have faced some early hiccups, Grant, which has won two state titles in the last three years, was beaten badly on national TV by Folsom 51-13 to start the season but rebounded nicely with a 42-26 victory over Central Section power Central East. Newman, however, under first year coach Frank McManus from Mater Dei, was defeated soundly last week by Manteca, 40-7.
Los Alamitos (2-0) at Gardena Serra (2-0)
WATCH: NFHS
Los Alamitos is No. 24 in the California rankings and Serra is No. 11. The host Cavaliers have relied on a stellar defense that has recorded two shutouts, led by four sacks from Khary Wilder. Los Alamitos is coming off wins at Kapolei (Hawaii) 34-31 and 48-0 over Narbonne. Serra has won the last two meetings, 42-7 in 2024 and 37-28 in 2023.
Oak Hills (2-0) at Rancho Cucamonga (0-2)
WATCH: NFHS
Don’t be fooled by Rancho’s winless record, having lost heartbreakers to Murrieta Valley (28-26) and Orange Lutheran (27-24). The Cougars are ranked 12th in the state, while Oak Hills comes in at No. 25 following a 38-10 victory over Bishop Amat. The Oak Hills duo of QB Jacob Webster (300 yards passing, 4 TDs) and RB Christopher Marin (178 yards, 3 TDs) is tough to contain.
Orange Lutheran (2-0) at Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) (1-0)
WATCH: NFHS
Basha is going to have to figure out a way to protect QB Brodie Vehrs from Orange Lutheran’s massive 6-foot-7, 285-pound sophomore DE Marcus Fakatou, who has four sacks in the early going. First meeting between the programs featuring highly respected coaches Rod Sherman (Orange Lutheran) and Basha’s Chris McDonald.
Riordan (1-0) at Monte Vista (1-0)
WATCH: NorCal Sports TV/YouTube
The host Mustangs, under first-year head coach Joe Wingert, can make an even bigger statement than last week’s resounding 49-23 win over Foothill-Pleasanton that featured four TD passes from first-year starting QB Ian Ondricek. Riordan is absolutely loaded with talent, especially in the passing game with Vanderbilt-bound QB Mike DMitchell, a four-year starter, and four college-bound receivers led by Oregon State-bound Cynai Thomas and Harvard commit Judge Nash, who last week caught three TD passes in a 41-18 win over Oakland power McClymonds.
Marin Catholic (0-1) at St. Mary’s-Stockton (2-0), 7:15 p.m.
WATCH: NFHS
The visiting Wildcats almost pulled a stunner at Sac-Joaquin Section power Inderkum-Sacramento, but missed a 2-point conversion on the final play of a 21-20 loss. Marin Catholic has won at least 10 games 13 times since Mazi Moayed took over in 2010, and at least 12 wins six times. They face another SJS standout that has piled up 51.5 points and almost 430 yards per game against two tough opponents. St. Mary's coach Tony Franks has 236 career wins against 80 losses, according to the CalHiSports record book.
SATURDAY
No. 8 De La Salle (1-0) at San Mateo Serra (0-1), 2 p.m.
WATCH: NFHS
Great matchup of longtime Bay Area rivals and powers, coached by best friends Justin Alumbaugh (De La Salle) and Serra’s Patrick Walsh. The two combined to help bring back high school sports during the pandemic.They lead pretty good programs also, having represented Northern California in the top Open Division game for all but one of the CIF Bowl Games since 2006. Though Serra lost its opener, it had led No. 5 Folsom midway through the fourth quarter before dropping a 56-42 shootout. On the other spectrum, De La Salle didn’t give up an offensive touchdown in a 10-6 opening win over Florida power Lakeland. The last time the teams met in San Mateo, Serra won 28-0, the first De La Salle shutout loss in 19 seasons.