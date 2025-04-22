Walk-on to 2025 NFL Draft prospect, Carson Schwesinger's story started in high school
Carson Schwesinger's football journey sounds a lot like a movie. A story of grit, perseverance, hard work and want-to with a happy ending, of course. But the happy ending is just for Hollywood.
Because when Schwesinger hears his name called at this year's 2025 NFL Draft — and he will hear it — it will be a culmination of his journey from a walk-on player at UCLA to a Sunday player for one of 32 NFL teams.
On the big screen, Schwesinger's movie would likely end with his name being called before a cliche fade to black — THE END. But in the real world, that moment is where it will all begin.
Here's a quick look at how Schwesinger went from a standout at Oaks Christian, a private Christian school in Westlake Village, Calif., to a walk-on at UCLA ... to a rotational linebacker on scholarship ... to a First Team All-American ... to liklely 2nd-round NFL Draft selection.
Schwesinger was a four-year varsity player for the Lions. He tallied 83 tackles as a freshman to help Oaks Christian win the CIF Southern Section Division 2 title in 2017. The top players on that Oaks Christian team were Kayvon Thibodeau and Zach Charbonnet — both juniors at the time.
The standout linebacker would end his high school career with 268 total tackles and 11 interceptions. Six of those interceptions came as a senior in just five games in the spring of 2021's abbreviated season due to COVID-19.
Nevertheless, it was from that point Schwesinger — with the help of Oaks Christian coach Charlie Collins — was afforded a walk-on spot in the fall of 2021 at UCLA under Chip Kelly. Schwesinger earned a scholarship in just one year later and saw action in all 13 games in 2022 for the Bruins as a back-up linebacker and special teams performer.
In 2023, he maintained that same role. But in 2024 (this past fall), Schwesinger's rise to All-American status came under new coach DeShaun Foster. Schwesinger played in all 12 games, was named First Team All-American by the Associated Press and was a finalist for the Butkus Award, awarded to college football's top linebacker.
He was also one of 10 semifinalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the nation's top college football player who began his career as a walk-on.
Schwesinger finished the season with 136 total tackles, including a nation-leading 90 solo tackles.
DRAFT EXPERTS ARE SAYING
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, one of the best NFL Draft analysts out there, has Schwesinger as the No. 40-ranked prospect in this year's NFL Draft, which is likely to make the All-American a high-end 2nd Round draft pick.
Jeremiah's evaluation on Schwesinger:
"Schwesinger is an ultra-instinctive linebacker with range and cover ability. Against the run, he is quick to key/diagnose. He is adept at beating blockers to spots, dipping underneath and avoiding them with quickness. He struggles to free himself when he’s forced to engage blocks. He has outstanding lateral range, and while he lacks thump, he’s a reliable tackler. He is smooth and fluid in coverage and has the agility to mirror/match tight ends and running backs. I love his play speed and energy. He chases plays all over the field. Overall, Schwesinger isn’t the most imposing figure, but he’s going to rack up production because of his blend of speed and instincts."
