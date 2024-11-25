Washington gets commitment from mammoth Riordan offensive lineman Peter Langi
A year to the day after the death of his father, Archbishop Riordan's highly acclaimed offensive lineman Peter Langi had an announcement to make on Sunday night.
To honor his dad, the mammoth 6-foot-5, 330-pound offensive tackle made his college plans public — committing to the University of Washington.
"He saw big dreams in me and I just wanted to honor him today," said Langi on a 247Sports live stream prior to his announcement.
Langi committed to the Huskies in front of 300-plus friends and family in San Jose, Calif. So, why the Huskies?
"A lot of colleges preach the same thing," Langi said. "But the thing that caught my eye was the vision they see with me and they produce a lot of great (offensive) linemen."
Washington's tendency to play a lot of underclassman early in their college careers as another factor in his commitment, Langi said.
He joints his high school teammate Chris Lawson, who had been recruiting Langi to the Huskies. The duo hope to start a growing list of Riordan players to Seattle to play for Jeff Fisch.
Langi's younger brother, fellow offensive lineman Michael Langi, is currently committed to Arizona's 2026 recruiting class. However older brother hinted on the live stream with a grin to "stay tuned, something coming coming our way."
Michael Langi was one of the best players on an extremely talented Riordan team that finished its season Saturday with a 35-28 Central Coast Section Division 1 semifinal loss to Los Gatos.
He was a key cog on why the Crusaders made back-to-back CCS appearances after not having a winning record since 2015.
Langi had success lining up at both guard and tackle at the high school level, but appears destined for the guard position given how effective he as at drive blocking defensive tackles off the ball. He earned nearly 40 scholarship offers, including Miami, Mississippi State, LSU, Florida and Alabama.
247 Sports has Langi rated a three-star prospect and considers him the 79th-best interior offensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class. He many be a sleeping giant of the class and perhaps the most polished lineman of Washington's recruiting class, which is now up to 28 commitments. The Huskies' 2025 class is considered No. 18 in the country by 247Sports.