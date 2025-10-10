Cedar Rapids Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 52 games scheduled across the Cedar Rapids area on Friday October 10, including six games featuring statewide top 25 teams. You can follow every game live on our Cedar Rapids Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Iowa's top-ranked teams as No. 12 Grundy Center travels to take on Central Springs as the Spartans look to stay undefeated. Meanwhile, No. 17 Mt. Vernon takes on Central Clinton.
North Butler (3-3) vs Postville (0-6) - 7:00 PM
South Winneshiek (3-3) vs Nashua-Plainfield (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Midland (3-3) vs North Linn (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Maquoketa Valley (4-2) vs North Cedar (0-6) - 7:00 PM
East Marshall (4-2) vs Wapsie Valley (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Starmont (2-4) vs East Buchanan (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Pekin (6-0) vs Danville (5-1) - 7:00 PM
West Burlington (3-3) vs West Liberty (2-4) - 7:00 PM
North Tama (3-3) vs Collins-Maxwell-Baxter (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Pella Christian (0-5) vs South Tama County (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Columbus (2-4) vs Highland (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Clayton-Ridge (4-2) vs St. Ansgar (6-0) - 7:00 PM
BCLUW (1-5) vs AGWSR (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Mediapolis (3-3) vs Mid-Prairie (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Jesup (1-5) vs Sumner-Fredericksburg (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Vinton-Shellsburg (3-3) vs Dike-New Hartford (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Denver (2-4) vs Oelwein (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Regina (6-0) vs Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Durant (4-2) vs Sigourney-Keota (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Union (5-1) vs Columbus (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Central Lee (2-4) vs Wilton (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS (4-2) vs South Hardin (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Grundy Center (6-0) vs Central Springs (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Tipton (0-6) vs Bellevue (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Anamosa (3-3) vs West Branch (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Linn-Mar (2-4) vs Muscatine (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Lisbon (0-6) vs Camanche (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Northeast (2-4) vs Beckman (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Alburnett (4-2) vs Monticello (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Hudson (3-3) vs Aplington-Parkersburg (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Iowa City (0-6) vs Des Moines East (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Dallas Center-Grimes (4-2) vs Marshalltown (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Prairie (4-2) vs Cedar Falls (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Bettendorf (2-4) vs Jefferson (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Washington (2-4) vs Waverly-Shell Rock (2-4) - 7:15 PM
Dubuque Senior (4-2) vs Hempstead (1-5) - 7:15 PM
New Hampton (1-5) vs Waukon (3-3) - 7:30 PM
Williamsburg (3-3) vs Winterset (3-3) - 7:30 PM
Washington (3-3) vs Solon (6-0) - 7:30 PM
Xavier (6-0) vs Waterloo East (0-6) - 7:30 PM
Osage (6-0) vs Crestwood (4-2) - 7:30 PM
Mt. Pleasant (5-1) vs Keokuk (3-3) - 7:30 PM
Cascade (4-2) vs MFL MarMac (1-5) - 7:30 PM
Marion (1-5) vs Grinnell (3-3) - 7:30 PM
Charles City (3-3) vs West Delaware (6-0) - 7:30 PM
Mt. Vernon (5-1) vs Central Clinton (4-2) - 7:30 PM
Maquoketa (1-5) vs Center Point-Urbana (1-5) - 7:30 PM
Benton (3-3) vs Independence (4-2) - 7:30 PM
Mason City (3-3) vs Decorah (5-1) - 7:30 PM
Wahlert (4-2) vs Assumption (4-2) - 7:30 PM
Western Dubuque (4-2) vs Davenport West (0-6) - 7:30 PM
Newton (5-1) vs Clear Creek-Amana (3-3) - 7:30 PM
