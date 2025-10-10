High School

Cedar Rapids Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 10, 2025

Get Cedar Rapids area live updates and final scores as the 2025 Iowa high school football season continues on October 10th

Robin Erickson

No. 14 Solon takes on Washington on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
No. 14 Solon takes on Washington on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 52 games scheduled across the Cedar Rapids area on Friday October 10, including six games featuring statewide top 25 teams. You can follow every game live on our Cedar Rapids Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Iowa's top-ranked teams as No. 12 Grundy Center travels to take on Central Springs as the Spartans look to stay undefeated. Meanwhile, No. 17 Mt. Vernon takes on Central Clinton.

Cedar Rapids High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

There are 52 games scheduled across the Cedar Rapids metro area on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 14 Solon taking on Washington. You can follow every game live on our Cedar Rapids High School Football Scoreboard.

North Butler (3-3) vs Postville (0-6) - 7:00 PM

South Winneshiek (3-3) vs Nashua-Plainfield (5-1) - 7:00 PM

Midland (3-3) vs North Linn (6-0) - 7:00 PM

Maquoketa Valley (4-2) vs North Cedar (0-6) - 7:00 PM

East Marshall (4-2) vs Wapsie Valley (6-0) - 7:00 PM

Starmont (2-4) vs East Buchanan (2-4) - 7:00 PM

Pekin (6-0) vs Danville (5-1) - 7:00 PM

West Burlington (3-3) vs West Liberty (2-4) - 7:00 PM

North Tama (3-3) vs Collins-Maxwell-Baxter (4-2) - 7:00 PM

Pella Christian (0-5) vs South Tama County (3-3) - 7:00 PM

Columbus (2-4) vs Highland (0-5) - 7:00 PM

Clayton-Ridge (4-2) vs St. Ansgar (6-0) - 7:00 PM

BCLUW (1-5) vs AGWSR (1-5) - 7:00 PM

Mediapolis (3-3) vs Mid-Prairie (5-1) - 7:00 PM

Jesup (1-5) vs Sumner-Fredericksburg (0-6) - 7:00 PM

Vinton-Shellsburg (3-3) vs Dike-New Hartford (4-2) - 7:00 PM

Denver (2-4) vs Oelwein (0-6) - 7:00 PM

Regina (6-0) vs Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (3-3) - 7:00 PM

Durant (4-2) vs Sigourney-Keota (2-4) - 7:00 PM

Union (5-1) vs Columbus (3-3) - 7:00 PM

Central Lee (2-4) vs Wilton (4-2) - 7:00 PM

Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS (4-2) vs South Hardin (5-1) - 7:00 PM

Grundy Center (6-0) vs Central Springs (4-2) - 7:00 PM

Tipton (0-6) vs Bellevue (6-0) - 7:00 PM

Anamosa (3-3) vs West Branch (4-2) - 7:00 PM

Linn-Mar (2-4) vs Muscatine (0-6) - 7:00 PM

Lisbon (0-6) vs Camanche (3-3) - 7:00 PM

Northeast (2-4) vs Beckman (5-1) - 7:00 PM

Alburnett (4-2) vs Monticello (0-6) - 7:00 PM

Hudson (3-3) vs Aplington-Parkersburg (2-4) - 7:00 PM

Iowa City (0-6) vs Des Moines East (1-5) - 7:00 PM

Dallas Center-Grimes (4-2) vs Marshalltown (3-3) - 7:00 PM

Prairie (4-2) vs Cedar Falls (5-1) - 7:00 PM

Bettendorf (2-4) vs Jefferson (1-5) - 7:00 PM

Washington (2-4) vs Waverly-Shell Rock (2-4) - 7:15 PM

Dubuque Senior (4-2) vs Hempstead (1-5) - 7:15 PM

New Hampton (1-5) vs Waukon (3-3) - 7:30 PM

Williamsburg (3-3) vs Winterset (3-3) - 7:30 PM

Washington (3-3) vs Solon (6-0) - 7:30 PM

Xavier (6-0) vs Waterloo East (0-6) - 7:30 PM

Osage (6-0) vs Crestwood (4-2) - 7:30 PM

Mt. Pleasant (5-1) vs Keokuk (3-3) - 7:30 PM

Cascade (4-2) vs MFL MarMac (1-5) - 7:30 PM

Marion (1-5) vs Grinnell (3-3) - 7:30 PM

Charles City (3-3) vs West Delaware (6-0) - 7:30 PM

Mt. Vernon (5-1) vs Central Clinton (4-2) - 7:30 PM

Maquoketa (1-5) vs Center Point-Urbana (1-5) - 7:30 PM

Benton (3-3) vs Independence (4-2) - 7:30 PM

Mason City (3-3) vs Decorah (5-1) - 7:30 PM

Wahlert (4-2) vs Assumption (4-2) - 7:30 PM

Western Dubuque (4-2) vs Davenport West (0-6) - 7:30 PM

Newton (5-1) vs Clear Creek-Amana (3-3) - 7:30 PM

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.