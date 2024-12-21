High School

Celina rolls over Kilgore to win Texas 4A Division 1 high school football championship (video)

Bowe Bentley throws five touchdown passes in Bobcats' 55-21 victory at AT&T Stadium

Todd Shurtleff

Celina coaches and players pose for a team shot following their victory in the Texas 4A Division 1 state championship game at AT&T Stadium.
Celina coaches and players pose for a team shot following their victory in the Texas 4A Division 1 state championship game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

ARLINGTON, Texas — Bowe Bentley threw five touchdown passes to lead Celina over Kilgore 55-21 in the Texas 4A Division 1 state championship game on Friday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

Bentley completed 9-of-14 passes for 265 yards and he connected twice each on touchdown throws to receivers Coltin Rodriguez and Ethan Rucker. Rodriguez had five catches for a game-high 149 yards.

Wyatt Villarreall caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Bentley during the third quarter. Harrison Williams rushed for 50 yards and scored on a 7-yard run during the third quarter for the Bobcats (16-0.)

Kayson Brooks completed 13-of-26 for 120 yards including touchdown passes to receivers Javon Towns (20 yards) and La'Keyleon Graves (21 yards) for Kilgore (13-3). Issiah Waters rushed for 59 yards and scored on a 12-yard run in the first quarter.

Celina led 27-14 at the half before scoring 28 unanswered points during the third quarter.

Texas 4A Division 1 Championship Game

Texas high school football state championships: Celina vs. Kilgore
Quarterback Bowe Bentley of Celina passes during the Texas 4A Division 1 state championship game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

Texas 4A Division 1 Championship Game

Texas high school football state championships: Celina vs. Kilgore
Receiver Ethan Rucker of Celina scores a touchdown during the first half of the Texas 4A Division 1 title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

Texas 4A Division 1 Championship Game

Texas high schoo football state championships: Celina vs. Kilgore
Quarterback Kayson Brooks of Kilgore drops back to pass during Texas 4A Division 1 title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

Texas 4A Division 1 Championship Game

Texas high school football state championships: Celina vs. Kilgore
Head coach Bill Elliott of Celina gives instructions along the sideline during the Texas 4A Division 1 state title game at AT&T Stadium. / Photo by Tommy Hays

