Celina rolls over Kilgore to win Texas 4A Division 1 high school football championship (video)
ARLINGTON, Texas — Bowe Bentley threw five touchdown passes to lead Celina over Kilgore 55-21 in the Texas 4A Division 1 state championship game on Friday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.
Bentley completed 9-of-14 passes for 265 yards and he connected twice each on touchdown throws to receivers Coltin Rodriguez and Ethan Rucker. Rodriguez had five catches for a game-high 149 yards.
Wyatt Villarreall caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Bentley during the third quarter. Harrison Williams rushed for 50 yards and scored on a 7-yard run during the third quarter for the Bobcats (16-0.)
Kayson Brooks completed 13-of-26 for 120 yards including touchdown passes to receivers Javon Towns (20 yards) and La'Keyleon Graves (21 yards) for Kilgore (13-3). Issiah Waters rushed for 59 yards and scored on a 12-yard run in the first quarter.
Celina led 27-14 at the half before scoring 28 unanswered points during the third quarter.
1. Texas 4A Division 1 Championship Game