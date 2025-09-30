Central Catholic's Elite 2027 Quarterback, Ali Beydoun Looks to Accomplish the Ultimate Goal
This season Ali Beydoun has been rising to every occasion, and he has been putting on display what he can do on a consistent basis.
Rising To the Occasion
Beydoun is a pure competitor that does everything he can to help his team win. Being a quarterback is not just throwing the football; it has a lot more responsibility and Beydoun does all of it at a high level. In the state of Ohio, football is tough weekly at Central Catholic and Beydoun realizes he's got to bring his game each week, and it all starts with the mentality.
Competing for a State Championship
"Competing every week with my brothers, making another run at the state championship and showing the growth made in the off-season." Said Beydoun.
Beydoun comes in with that mentality every week just as he did in pre-season. Since his team came up just short last year in the title game, Beydoun is fueled this season, and it's been a burning fire in him ever since.
Working on the Finer Points of His Game
"I spent countless hours refining my mechanics, improving my arm strength and studying film," said Beydoun.
All of that work is showing so far this season and Beydoun and his team have super high expectations this year. To add more motivation to it all, Beydoun also tells us his individual goals too.
"As an individual, I expect to lead our offense with poise, consistency and playmaking ability while being a leader not just on the field but off of it too," said Beydoun.
"As a team, the standard at Toledo Central Catholic is to win every practice, rep and ultimately every game. The goal is clear: finish what we started last year and bring home another state title. 1-0 every week," added Beydoun.
Strong Next Level Attention
Ali Beydoun has had some strong next level attention out of the 2027 class in the state of Ohio. His game has caught the eyes of many college coaches and scouts. When asked about his current college recruitment, he named some exciting programs!
"Recruiting has been exciting. I have had strong interest from Ivy League and FBS programs, including camps at Yale and Harvard this summer where I received great feedback. Several coaches have told me I'm high on their boards for the 2027 class. Now, my focus is on this season and continuing to let my play speak for itself."
What Colleges Should Know About Ali Beydoun
"I'm a competitor, a leader and a student of the game. With a 4.4 GPA, I take academics as seriously as football," said Beydoun. "I'm relentless in preparation, detail oriented and team first in everything I do. Coaches would be getting a great quarterback who can process quickly, extend plays and elevate the people around him."
In that case, college coaches are thrilled and going to be thrilled as they come across Ali Beydoun because as a coach, those are certainly qualities you want in your leader and signal caller for your program.
Strengths that Standout of Beydoun
"My football IQ, accuracy and leadership. I can make every throw on the field and thrive in high-pressure moments. I pride myself on staying calm under pressure, reading defenses and making the right decision. Ny athleticism also allows me to make plays off-script and keep drives alive," said Beydoun.
This impressive young man who leads and impresses on and off the gridiron is going to make a college program better for certain. However, he's busy doing those things at the high school level for now and he is making an impact and memories with his teammates. I asked him how he would like to be remembered once he does graduate in a couple of years.
"I want to be remembered as a leader who continued to build on Central Catholics winning tradition, added to the culture and strengthened the quarterback room. My goal is to help raise the bar even higher and leave a lasting impact on the program's legacy."
One thing is for certain and that is the maturity of Beydoun is so impressive at his age. Yes, he is a special talent on the gridiron but it's off the gridiron that will be icing on the cake when he's gaining more college attention in the recruitment world. He is the type of player I would want to lead my program, and you can best believe Beydoun is going to make that happen. He is having a spectacular season so far this year. Just a week ago Ali Beydoun received player of the week honors after throwing for 223 yards and two touchdowns.
Continue to lookout for this special talent and special young man in Ali Beydoun!