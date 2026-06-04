Iowa High School Boys Soccer State Championship Matches Set

Three of the four championship matches at the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Soccer Tournament are now set , as weather moved into the area and delayed the final match of the semifinals.

On Wednesday, Class 3A and Class 4A held semifinal round matches on the pitch inside Mediacom Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa. That same venue will hold all four championship matches on Friday, June 5, and now Saturday, June 6.

Both of the Class 3A final four matches saw clean sheets get recorded in close contests, as Norwalk eliminated Cedar Rapids Xavier, 2-0, and Des Moines Hoover knocked off Dallas Center-Grimes, 1-0.

Norwalk, the No. 5 seed, and Des Moines Hoover, the six-seed, will play in the first match for the Class 3A state title at noon.

Eli Scavo had both goals for Norwalk in the win over Cedar Rapids Xavier, who was the No. 1 seed in the tournament, helping the Warriors advance to the finals for a second consecutive season. Goalie Jacoby Robbins had a save on a penalty kick late in the second half, finishing with eight saves on the day.

Isack Ramadhani’s goal was the difference in the win for Des Moines Hoover, sending the Huskies to the title round.

4A Championship Will Feature Ankeny Centennial Vs. Waukee Northwest

In the largest classification, the No. 1 seed will play the No. 2 seed for the championship, as Ankeny Centennial and Waukee Northwest both advanced in tight battles.

Ankeny Centennial got a golden goal from Brock Brazeau to defeat Des Moines Roosevelt in overtime, 4-3, as Eman Alicic’s penalty kick in the 77th minute of play provided the difference in a 1-0 win for Waukee Northwest over Des Moines Roosevelt. Alicic is one of the five players nominated for the High School On SI Iowa Boys Soccer Player of the Year in Class 4A.

Tate Schendel had five saves in net for Waukee Northwest, including four in the opening half.

The Jaguars and Wolves will play at 2:30 p.m.

1A: Iowa City Regina Catholic, Council Bluffs St. Albert Advance

Two one-goal matches completed the Class 1A semifinals on Thursday before inclement weather rolled into the area.

Iowa City Regina Catholic, the No. 1 seed, secured a spot in the finals on penalty kicks over West Central Valley, 1-0. The Regals converted five of their penalty kicks, as West Central Valley made four.

Mason Fortney had 12 saves in net for the Wildcats, including two in the second extra period. Nolan Leick had three saves for Iowa City Regina, as Laird Holden rattled off four shots on goal.

In the second semifinal, Council Bluffs St. Albert topped West Sioux, 3-2. Kyle Irwin had two goals and Konstantine Poulos-Schweer one, with all three coming in the second half to erase a 2-0 deficit. Ottow Wahle recorded 10 saves in next.

Irwin had both the game-tying goal and the game-winner, scoring in the 47th minute and the 76th.

For West Sioux, Jonathan Flores had both goals.

2A: Gilbert Awaits Its Finals Opponent

The top-seeded Tigers scored a 2-0 victory over Sioux City Bishop Heelan in the first Class 2A semifinal, but weather caused the second contest to be postponed.

Gilbert will wait until Friday morning when Unity Christian and Des Moines Christian square off to see who they play.

The 2A championship was to be played Friday night in the final match of the tournament, but that has been pushed to 10 a.m. on Saturday.